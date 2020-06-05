comscore Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing: Price and Features revealed
News

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing: Price and Features revealed

News

New features of the upcoming Sony WH-1000XM4 headset are leaked from a listing on Walmart.

  • Published: June 5, 2020 9:09 PM IST
sony wh-1000xm3 headphones logo

Sony is preparing new noise-canceling headphones capable of pairing with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. The WH-1000XM4 has a headband design and is offered in silver and black color options. According to the source, the model was leaked on the Walmart page in the US and hints at the specifications. Also Read - Sony may bring PS5 in India the same time as the international launch

The new Sony headphones will replace the current Sony WH-1000XM3 model and share many features of it. It will have a comfortable over-ear design with wide pads and touch control as well as noise-canceling technology. The headphone will also let you filter out ambient noise to hear essential sounds while you’re wearing them. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 event for June 4 indefinitely delayed due to US protests

The adaptive sound control option automatically recognizes the places you visit, such as the office or a cafeteria, adapting the sound for a better playback experience. It also detects if you are walking or traveling to adjust the options automatically. When used with the Connect app, it is possible to create place profiles to activate them manually. Also Read - Sony announces next PS5 event set to take place on June 4

Sony WH-1000XM4 Features

Additionally, Sony WH-1000XM4 uses artificial intelligence to enhance sound files. Known as Edge-AI, this option recognizes instruments, music genres, and individual elements of each song, restoring the quality lost during compression. It is also capable of transferring large amounts of data to listen to high definition music wirelessly.

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

Also Read

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

One of the most striking features is its ability to pair with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. According to Sony, the headphones recognize when a call comes in and switch to the phone to receive it. You can also switch between the two with the press of a button. In terms of audio quality on calls, the WH-1000XM4 has five microphones and advanced signal processing.

Lastly, the manufacturer says that the battery in its new headphones has a range of up to 30 hours on a full charge. The WH-1000XM4 has support for fast charging via a USB-C port. At the moment, there is no official information regarding the release date. Although Walmart’s listing says, the new Sony WH-1000XM4 will cost $348.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 5, 2020 9:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

TRAI issues a decision to end 100 free SMS per day rule
Telecom
TRAI issues a decision to end 100 free SMS per day rule
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing

Mi Notebook officially confirmed to launch with Intel's 10th gen Core i7 processor

Laptops

Mi Notebook officially confirmed to launch with Intel's 10th gen Core i7 processor

Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why

News

Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why

Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

News

Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing

Weekly News Roundup

Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why

Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing
Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Features

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity
Sony may bring PS5 in India the same time as the international launch

Gaming

Sony may bring PS5 in India the same time as the international launch
Sony PlayStation 5 event for June 4 indefinitely delayed

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 event for June 4 indefinitely delayed
Sony announces next PS5 event set to take place on June 4

Gaming

Sony announces next PS5 event set to take place on June 4

हिंदी समाचार

चीनी कंपनी फर्जीवाड़ा! एक ही IMEI नंबर से चल रहे 13557 मोबाइल फोन

Telegram New Features : प्राइवेसी और सिक्योरिटी के लिए टेलीग्राम ने जोड़े नए फीचर्स

Redmi 9 स्मार्टफोन में क्या होंगे फीचर, जानिए किस कीमत पर हो सकता है लॉन्च

Airtel में हिस्सेदारी खरीद सकता है अमेजन, दोनों कंपनियों के बीच चल रही बातचीत

Mi Notebook का रिटेल बॉक्स टीज, Horizon Edition भी लॉन्च करेगा शाओमी

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing
News
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why

News

Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why
Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

News

Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan
Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform

News

Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform