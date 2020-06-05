Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing

Sony is preparing new noise-canceling headphones capable of pairing with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. The WH-1000XM4 has a headband design and is offered in silver and black color options. According to the source, the model was leaked on the Walmart page in the US and hints at the specifications. Also Read - Sony may bring PS5 in India the same time as the international launch

The new Sony headphones will replace the current Sony WH-1000XM3 model and share many features of it. It will have a comfortable over-ear design with wide pads and touch control as well as noise-canceling technology. The headphone will also let you filter out ambient noise to hear essential sounds while you’re wearing them. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 event for June 4 indefinitely delayed due to US protests

The adaptive sound control option automatically recognizes the places you visit, such as the office or a cafeteria, adapting the sound for a better playback experience. It also detects if you are walking or traveling to adjust the options automatically. When used with the Connect app, it is possible to create place profiles to activate them manually. Also Read - Sony announces next PS5 event set to take place on June 4

Sony WH-1000XM4 Features

Additionally, Sony WH-1000XM4 uses artificial intelligence to enhance sound files. Known as Edge-AI, this option recognizes instruments, music genres, and individual elements of each song, restoring the quality lost during compression. It is also capable of transferring large amounts of data to listen to high definition music wirelessly.

One of the most striking features is its ability to pair with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. According to Sony, the headphones recognize when a call comes in and switch to the phone to receive it. You can also switch between the two with the press of a button. In terms of audio quality on calls, the WH-1000XM4 has five microphones and advanced signal processing.

Lastly, the manufacturer says that the battery in its new headphones has a range of up to 30 hours on a full charge. The WH-1000XM4 has support for fast charging via a USB-C port. At the moment, there is no official information regarding the release date. Although Walmart’s listing says, the new Sony WH-1000XM4 will cost $348.