Sony WH-1000XM4 leak confirms interesting new features

Sony is planning to launch the new WH-1000XM4 Bluetooth headphones with an over-ear design. The new model is the successor of the popular Sony WH-1000XM3, which, together with the Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones II, are probably one of the best ANC headphones in the market at the moment.

Now, new information about the Sony WH-1000XM4 has leaked online from Sony's own headphone companion app APK teardown by a Twitter user @justplayinghard. According to XDA's findings, the new Sony WH-1000XM4 headset would allow users to connect more than one device at a time. The headset can quickly switch from one device to another without disconnecting the Bluetooth each time.

On the WH-1000XM3, it is essential to disconnect the device from the headset before reconnecting it to another. You can now switch from smartphone to PC with just one click. However, if this simultaneous multi-pairing mode is active, you cannot use the high-quality LDAC codec. In addition, the WH-1000XM4 will also come with a new feature called "Smart Talking". With this function, the headphones will deactivate the active noise reduction and thus allow the user to perceive ambient noise when voices are detected.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Info from Headphone Connect 7.0.1 Looks identical to the XM3.

It’ll be able to change some (if not all) headphone settings based on your location (set locations or your own) and uses Google Maps API for it. New DSSE Extreme (also on X1ii), probably AI Upscaling pic.twitter.com/7hpGMIE7Bb — JustPlayingHard (@justplayinghard) May 21, 2020

Smart conversation

The user will be able to hear the conversation without having to take off his headset. After a few seconds without hearing a response, the noise reduction mode will be reactivated. The duration of the period during which noise cancellation is deactivated can be configured via the companion application. Similarly, the sensitivity of the option depends entirely on the choices of the owner.

According to the source, Sony will allow the audio sensitivity to be set between “automatic, high or low”. The headset will also change certain audio settings automatically based on your geographic location, collected via Google Maps. Sony will allow users to configure predefined settings according to their position. For example, if you go to the library, the headphones will automatically activate noise reduction.

Finally, the headset will come equipped with new technology to improve the quality of an audio file, DSEE Extreme. A feature that is already found on the WH-1000XM3 under the name, DSEE HX. However, the new DSEE Extreme should be able to scale up a sound source to better quality via AI.