Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launching in India on September 18

Sony claims that the new WH-1000XM4 headphones feature the “best ever noise-canceling performance” in the brand’s lineup of products.

  Published: September 1, 2020 1:13 PM IST
Sony is bringing its latest noise-cancelling headphones, Sony WH-1000XM4, to India on September 18. The company has confirmed the arrival, and the Amazon India ‘Notify me‘ listing page is live too. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price and more

The successor to Sony’s 2018 model (WH-1000XM3) were launched last month globally. The have been priced at $350 (about Rs 26,000) for the market in the US. Sony claims that the new WH-1000XM4 headphones feature the “best ever noise-canceling performance” in the brand’s lineup of products. There are two microphones on each of the earcups and these help with noise cancellation using Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. There is also a MediaTek MT2811S that senses external noise and the music being played to deliver optimum performance. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 will offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

Sony WH-1000XM4: Features

There is support for gestures on either side of the headphones. The earcups can be double-tapped to play or pause the music. Users can also swipe left and right to switch tracks and hold your hand over the earcup to toggle ambient sound control. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 launch event apparently set for September 9

Sony also revealed that the new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones still feature the 30-hour battery life of its predecessor. There is also fast charging and a quick 10-minute charge will give users 5-hours of playback time. The headphones can also be connected to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, enabling you to do things like listening to music and then immediately taking a call from your smartphone.

The new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones also support what Sony calls its new Precise Voice Pickup technology. This controls the five microphones in the headphones for sharp hands-free calls. Further, a new “Speak-to-chat” feature instantly recognizes the voice of users and automatically stops music playback. While doing this, the headphones will also let in ambient sound, effectively letting you carry out a conversation without taking your headphones off.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2020 1:13 PM IST

Best Sellers