comscore Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones launched; check price, features, and specifications
News

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones launched; check price, features, and specifications

News

The new Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are priced at USD 350, which translates to about Rs 26,236.

  • Published: August 7, 2020 1:44 PM IST
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling headphones

Sony recently launched its WH-1000XM4 headphones. The successor to the 2018’s WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones brings a couple of new features that will be enticing to people looking to buy new noise-canceling headphones and those looking to upgrade. The new headphones are priced at USD 350 (about Rs 26,236) Also Read - Sony PS5 will support PS4 controller for older games

Sony claims that the new WH-1000XM4 headphones feature the “best ever noise-canceling performance” in the brand’s lineup of products. There are two microphones on each of the earcups and these help with noise cancellation using Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. There is also a MediaTek MT2811S that senses external noise and the music being played to deliver optimum performance. Also Read - Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones now launched in India at Rs 19,990

Watch: HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Sony also revealed that the new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones still feature the 30-hour battery life of its predecessor. There is also fast charging and a quick 10-minute charge will give users 5-hours of playback time. The headphones can also be connected to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, enabling you to do things like listening to music and then immediately taking a call from your smartphone. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphones video leaked

Sony WH-1000XM4 features

There is support for gestures on either side of the headphones. The earcups can be double-tapped to play or pause the music. Users can also swipe left and right to switch tracks and hold your hand over the earcup to toggle ambient sound control.

The new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones also support what Sony calls its new Precise Voice Pickup technology. This controls the five microphones in the headphones for sharp hands-free calls. Further, a new “Speak-to-chat” feature instantly recognizes the voice of users and automatically stops music playback. While doing this, the headphones will also let in ambient sound, effectively letting you carry out a conversation without taking your headphones off.

Sony PS5 will support PS4 controller for older games

Also Read

Sony PS5 will support PS4 controller for older games

Coming to the playback capabilities of the new headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones offer Sony’s DSEE Extreme tech that rebuilds audio lost during digital compression. Further, if you’re streaming music from one of the compatible services, you will also be able to experience Sony’s 360 Reality Audio feature for more immersive music experience.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 7, 2020 1:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

iFFAlCON launches 4K QLED and UHD TVs in India
Smart TVs
iFFAlCON launches 4K QLED and UHD TVs in India
Xiaomi to launch India-exclusive MIUI without banned apps

News

Xiaomi to launch India-exclusive MIUI without banned apps

Honor Magicbook 15, 9A and 9S sold out in first sale

News

Honor Magicbook 15, 9A and 9S sold out in first sale

PUBG Mobile brings support for 90fps gameplay on OnePlus phones

Gaming

PUBG Mobile brings support for 90fps gameplay on OnePlus phones

Moto G8 Power Lite sale today at 12 via Flipkart

News

Moto G8 Power Lite sale today at 12 via Flipkart

Most Popular

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launched

Xiaomi to launch India-exclusive MIUI without banned apps

Honor Magicbook 15, 9A and 9S sold out in first sale

Moto G8 Power Lite sale today at 12 via Flipkart

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launched

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launched
Sony PS5 will support PS4 controller for older games

Gaming

Sony PS5 will support PS4 controller for older games
Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS earphones launched in India at Rs 19,990

News

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS earphones launched in India at Rs 19,990
Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch
Xiaomi working on Mi Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earphones

News

Xiaomi working on Mi Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earphones

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp का Advanced Search फीचर बीटा यूजर्स के लिए हुआ जारी

Realme C12 स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, मिलेगी 6000 mAh की बैटरी

Google Pixel 5 और Pixel 4a 5G स्मार्टफोन की प्री-ऑर्डर 8 अक्टूबर से हो सकते हैं शुरू

भारतीय कंपनी Shinco ने लॉन्च किए तीन दमदार Smart TV, Xiaomi को मिलेगी कड़ी टक्कर

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 : Oppo A52 स्मार्टफोन का 8GB रैम वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Latest Videos

Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launched
News
Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launched
Xiaomi to launch India-exclusive MIUI without banned apps

News

Xiaomi to launch India-exclusive MIUI without banned apps
Honor Magicbook 15, 9A and 9S sold out in first sale

News

Honor Magicbook 15, 9A and 9S sold out in first sale
Moto G8 Power Lite sale today at 12 via Flipkart

News

Moto G8 Power Lite sale today at 12 via Flipkart
Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers