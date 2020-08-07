Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launched

Sony recently launched its WH-1000XM4 headphones. The successor to the 2018’s WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones brings a couple of new features that will be enticing to people looking to buy new noise-canceling headphones and those looking to upgrade. The new headphones are priced at USD 350 (about Rs 26,236) Also Read - Sony PS5 will support PS4 controller for older games

Sony claims that the new WH-1000XM4 headphones feature the "best ever noise-canceling performance" in the brand's lineup of products. There are two microphones on each of the earcups and these help with noise cancellation using Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. There is also a MediaTek MT2811S that senses external noise and the music being played to deliver optimum performance.

Sony also revealed that the new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones still feature the 30-hour battery life of its predecessor. There is also fast charging and a quick 10-minute charge will give users 5-hours of playback time. The headphones can also be connected to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, enabling you to do things like listening to music and then immediately taking a call from your smartphone.

Sony WH-1000XM4 features

There is support for gestures on either side of the headphones. The earcups can be double-tapped to play or pause the music. Users can also swipe left and right to switch tracks and hold your hand over the earcup to toggle ambient sound control.

The new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones also support what Sony calls its new Precise Voice Pickup technology. This controls the five microphones in the headphones for sharp hands-free calls. Further, a new “Speak-to-chat” feature instantly recognizes the voice of users and automatically stops music playback. While doing this, the headphones will also let in ambient sound, effectively letting you carry out a conversation without taking your headphones off.

Coming to the playback capabilities of the new headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones offer Sony’s DSEE Extreme tech that rebuilds audio lost during digital compression. Further, if you’re streaming music from one of the compatible services, you will also be able to experience Sony’s 360 Reality Audio feature for more immersive music experience.