Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India: Check price

Sony WH-1000XM4 premium headphones will be made available via Amazon India and Sony's own online store at Rs 29,990.

  • Published: September 18, 2020 6:57 PM IST
Sony has launched its WH-1000XM4 wireless active noise-cancelling headphones in India today. The premium headphones will be made available via Amazon India and Sony’s own online store at Rs 29,990. But as an introductory offer, Sony will be giving a discount of Rs 1,500 until September 30 on Amazon India. These will also retail in offline via Sony stores and other major electronic stores. The headphones come in two colors – Black and Silver. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones launching in India tomorrow: Expected price, live stream details

The successor to Sony’s 2018 model (WH-1000XM3) were launched last month globally. Sony claims that the new WH-1000XM4 headphones feature the “best ever noise-canceling performance” in the brand’s lineup of products. There are two microphones on each of the earcups and these help with noise cancellation using Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Toshiba launches new 4K Smart TVs, HD and full-HD range in India starting at Rs 12,990

Sony WH-1000XM4: Features, specifications

There is support for gestures on either side of the headphones. The earcups can be double-tapped to play or pause the music. Users can also swipe left and right to switch tracks and hold your hand over the earcup to toggle ambient sound control. Also Read - Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition prices announced, India launch on November 19

Sony also revealed that the new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones still feature the 30-hour battery life of its predecessor. There is also fast charging and a quick 10-minute charge will give users 5-hours of playback time. The headphones can also be connected to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, enabling you to do things like listening to music and then immediately taking a call from your smartphone.

The new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones also support what Sony calls its new Precise Voice Pickup technology. This controls the five microphones in the headphones for sharp hands-free calls. Further, a new “Speak-to-chat” feature instantly recognizes the voice of users and automatically stops music playback. While doing this, the headphones will also let in ambient sound, effectively letting you carry out a conversation without taking your headphones off.

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

