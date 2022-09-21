comscore Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with active noise cancelling launched in India: Details here
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony Wh 1000xm5 Wireless Headphones Active Noise Cancelling Launched In India Details Here
News

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with active noise cancelling launched in India: Check details

News

The WH-1000XM5 are Google Assistant and Alexa compatible, helping you with everyday tasks for hands-free help on the go.

Sony

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones active noise cancelling launched in India: Check details

Sony India today announced the launch of WH-1000XM5 headphones, the much-awaited successor in Sony’s 1000XM family. It comes with two processors control 8 microphones for better noise cancellation. It comes with 30 hours of battery life, so one can enjoy superlative sound even on long travels and one can get a 3 hours’ worth of charge in just 3 minutes using USB Power Delivery (PD)vi. It also comes with a handy collapsible carrying case that can be made thinner for easy storage. Also Read - Looking for premium headphones under Rs 50,000: Here are the best picks to consider

Sony India has announced a special pre-booking offer. Customers can now pre-book the WH-1000XM5 at a special introductory price of Rs. 26,990. This offer is valid from 21 September till 7 October 2022. WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India. Also Read - Amazon 'Mega Music Fest' offers deals on boAt, Sony, JBL headphones, speakers

As per the company, the WH-1000XM5 integrates Quick Access so you can configure these headphones to resume Spotify playback with two or three taps, no need to touch your smartphone. The headphones are powered by the Integrated processor V1, along with the QN1 noise cancelling processor. For connectivity, the Sony WH-1000XM5 uses Bluetooth 5.2, with support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs. The WH-1000XM5 supports Google’s helpful new Fast Pair feature and swift Pair makes it quick and easy to pair your headphones to your Windows 11 or Windows 10 laptop, desktop PC or tablet. Also Read - HIFIMAN HE400se open-back planar headphones launched in India: Price, specifications

The 30mm driver unit uses carbon fibre composite material that aims to improve high frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality. Sony’s unique technologies also include a premium-lead free solder containing gold for better connectivity.

The WH-1000XM5 are also Google Assistant and Alexa compatible, helping you with everyday tasks for hands-free help on the go. Sony has designed these headphones with the environment in mind. There’s no plastic in the WH-1000XM5 packagingix, which is designed based on low toxicity design principles and a ‘Made to be Remade’ philosophy that’s more socially responsible.

 

  • Published Date: September 21, 2022 12:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 21, 2022 12:54 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Samsung announces heavy discounts on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more
Deals
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Samsung announces heavy discounts on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more
Apple MacBook Air M1 will be down to lowest price in Flipkart sale

Deals

Apple MacBook Air M1 will be down to lowest price in Flipkart sale

Amazon and Flipkart sale: Best deals on flagship smartphones

Photo Gallery

Amazon and Flipkart sale: Best deals on flagship smartphones

Tata Punch Camo Edition launch tommorow: New video teaser revealed

automobile

Tata Punch Camo Edition launch tommorow: New video teaser revealed

OnePlus Nord smartwatch with a square display to launch soon in India

Wearables

OnePlus Nord smartwatch with a square display to launch soon in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with active noise cancelling launched in India: Details here

Tata Motors rolls out 4,00,000th unit of Tata Nexon SUV, launches new XZ+ (L) variant

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Samsung announces heavy discounts on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more

Tata Punch Camo Edition launch tommorow: New video teaser revealed

OnePlus Nord smartwatch with a square display to launch soon in India

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

News

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users
iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline

News

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline
iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details