Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with active noise cancelling launched in India: Details here

Sony India today announced the launch of WH-1000XM5 headphones, the much-awaited successor in Sony’s 1000XM family. It comes with two processors control 8 microphones for better noise cancellation. It comes with 30 hours of battery life, so one can enjoy superlative sound even on long travels and one can get a 3 hours’ worth of charge in just 3 minutes using USB Power Delivery (PD)vi. It also comes with a handy collapsible carrying case that can be made thinner for easy storage. Also Read - Looking for premium headphones under Rs 50,000: Here are the best picks to consider

Sony India has announced a special pre-booking offer. Customers can now pre-book the WH-1000XM5 at a special introductory price of Rs. 26,990. This offer is valid from 21 September till 7 October 2022. WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India. Also Read - Amazon 'Mega Music Fest' offers deals on boAt, Sony, JBL headphones, speakers

As per the company, the WH-1000XM5 integrates Quick Access so you can configure these headphones to resume Spotify playback with two or three taps, no need to touch your smartphone. The headphones are powered by the Integrated processor V1, along with the QN1 noise cancelling processor. For connectivity, the Sony WH-1000XM5 uses Bluetooth 5.2, with support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs. The WH-1000XM5 supports Google’s helpful new Fast Pair feature and swift Pair makes it quick and easy to pair your headphones to your Windows 11 or Windows 10 laptop, desktop PC or tablet. Also Read - HIFIMAN HE400se open-back planar headphones launched in India: Price, specifications

The 30mm driver unit uses carbon fibre composite material that aims to improve high frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality. Sony’s unique technologies also include a premium-lead free solder containing gold for better connectivity.

The WH-1000XM5 are also Google Assistant and Alexa compatible, helping you with everyday tasks for hands-free help on the go. Sony has designed these headphones with the environment in mind. There’s no plastic in the WH-1000XM5 packagingix, which is designed based on low toxicity design principles and a ‘Made to be Remade’ philosophy that’s more socially responsible.