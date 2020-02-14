comscore Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones launched in India for Rs 21,990
News

Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones launched in India for Rs 21,990

News

Sony says that they have used 'Dual Noise Sensor' technology for the WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones, so it effectively cancels ambient noise around for you to give full attention to the music.

  • Published: February 14, 2020 2:23 PM IST
Sony-WH-H910N-wireless-noise-cancellation-headphones-india

Sony has launched its latest WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones in India for Rs 21,990. The company has partnered with Flipkart for the Sony WH-H910N headphones’ online exclusive sale. Consumers will be able to purchase the headphones from today, February 14, onwards, on Flipkart.

Sony says that they have used ‘Dual Noise Sensor’ technology for the WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones, so it effectively cancels ambient noise around for you to give full attention to the music. There is a ‘Quick Attention’ mode which turns the volume down for instant conversation. Users can simply place your hand over the right housing to quickly lower the volume.

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 may be delayed due to coronavirus

Also Read

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 may be delayed due to coronavirus

The Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones use powerful 25-mm drivers, with highly rigid aluminum domes and soft urethane edge diaphragms to achieve the same sound pressure as conventional 40-mm drivers, notes company. The touch sensors allow you to control your WH-H910N headphones without getting out your device. It lets you answer phone calls, control music and even activate Google Assistant and Siri.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

With support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant with voice assistant features, users can get information, set reminders and more. The WH-H910N headphones can offer battery life of up to 35 hours. Sony has used a Quick Charge function which gives you 2.5 hours of entertainment with 10 minutes of charging.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2020 2:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir
News
Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir
WhatsApp tip: How to find who you message the most

How To

WhatsApp tip: How to find who you message the most

Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones launched

News

Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones launched

Sony PlayStation 5 price has been leaked

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 price has been leaked

Huawei Nova 7i with quad-camera, Kirin 810 SoC launched

News

Huawei Nova 7i with quad-camera, Kirin 810 SoC launched

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half

Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir

Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones launched

Huawei Nova 7i with quad-camera, Kirin 810 SoC launched

Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones launched

News

Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones launched
Sony PlayStation 5 price has been leaked

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 price has been leaked
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India on February 24

News

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India on February 24
Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch set for March 2: All you need to know

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch set for March 2: All you need to know
Xiaomi and Gupshup team-up for smart SMS feature in MIUI 11

News

Xiaomi and Gupshup team-up for smart SMS feature in MIUI 11

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन Geekbench की वेबसाइट पर हुआ स्पॉट, सामने आई ये डीटेल्स

Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन 65W SuperDart चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ होगा लॉन्च

iQoo 3 स्मार्टफोन भारत में Snapdragon 865 SoC के साथ होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Oppo Reno 3 Pro को भारत में 2 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

4G डाउनलोड स्पीड के मामले में रिलायंस जियो (Reliance Jio) नंबर वन, अपलोड स्पीड में वोडाफोन (Vodafone) ने मारी बाजी

News

Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half
News
Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half
Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir

News

Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir
Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones launched

News

Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones launched
Huawei Nova 7i with quad-camera, Kirin 810 SoC launched

News

Huawei Nova 7i with quad-camera, Kirin 810 SoC launched
Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech