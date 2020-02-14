Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones launched

Sony has launched its latest WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones in India for Rs 21,990. The company has partnered with Flipkart for the Sony WH-H910N headphones’ online exclusive sale. Consumers will be able to purchase the headphones from today, February 14, onwards, on Flipkart.

Sony says that they have used ‘Dual Noise Sensor’ technology for the WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones, so it effectively cancels ambient noise around for you to give full attention to the music. There is a ‘Quick Attention’ mode which turns the volume down for instant conversation. Users can simply place your hand over the right housing to quickly lower the volume.

The Sony WH-H910N wireless noise cancellation headphones use powerful 25-mm drivers, with highly rigid aluminum domes and soft urethane edge diaphragms to achieve the same sound pressure as conventional 40-mm drivers, notes company. The touch sensors allow you to control your WH-H910N headphones without getting out your device. It lets you answer phone calls, control music and even activate Google Assistant and Siri.

With support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant with voice assistant features, users can get information, set reminders and more. The WH-H910N headphones can offer battery life of up to 35 hours. Sony has used a Quick Charge function which gives you 2.5 hours of entertainment with 10 minutes of charging.