  Sony WI-1000XM2 Wireless in-ear headphones launched; feature noise cancellation
Sony WI-1000XM2 Wireless in-ear headphones launched; feature noise cancellation

Sony India has priced this new pair of earphones for Rs 21,990. It features a foldable design which makes things easier with the help of the included carrying case.

  Published: January 7, 2020 12:16 PM IST
Sony WI-1000XM2 Wireless in-ear headphones 2

Consumer electronics Sony India has just launched a new pair of headphones in the Indian market. Similar to recent Sony headphones, the latest model also commands a premium price. The latest pair to launch is known as Sony WI-1000XM2 Wireless in-ear headphones. As per the announcement, Sony India has priced this new pair of earphones for Rs 21,990. It features a foldable design which makes things easier with the help of the included carrying case. Beyond this, the wearable is already on sale on all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce platforms. The company also shared all the specifications, and features of the device.

Sony WI-1000XM2 details

The highlight of the latest pair of wireless headphones is the noise canceling. Sony claimed that the WI-1000XM2 features “the most advanced noise-canceling technology” in the wireless neckband headphone form-factor. WI-1000XM2 uses dedicated HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1 to offer a pristine and isolated listening experience. It also features “Adaptive Sound Control” to allow smart listening. As part of the feature, the headphones automatically decrease or increase the sound depending on the user activity. Digging further, the wearable comes with “an angled earphone design” along with “Dual Noise Sensor technology”. Sony has used soft silicone material to make the neckband.

Beyond this, the Sony WI-1000XM2 also comes with a built-in microphone along with Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Sony has also added support for hi-res audio in the product. Talking about the battery backup, Sony claims that WI-1000XM2 will offer up to 10 hours of usage time. It has also added fast charging support in the product to provide 80 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of charging.

The WI-1000XM2 also comes with USB Type-C for charging instead of the age-old tradition of microUSB. In addition, we also get Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity along with an optional 3.5mm headphone jack. The company also noted that Sony WI-1000XM2 also comes with Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing.

