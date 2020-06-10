Sony recently launched a new pair of wireless neckband-style earphones in India. The Sony WI-SP510 is priced at Rs 4,990 and features IPX5 water resistance and promising bass performance. The extra bass earphones are targeted at outdoor sports enthusiasts and hence also features secure fitting in the ears. Also Read - Sony advises users to wear headphones for the PS5 games event

The Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones also feature a 15-hour battery life on a full charge. Meanwhile, a quick 10-minute charge gives users an hour of playback, said the brand. Also Read - Sony PS5 games event rescheduled to take place on June 11

In terms of specifications. The Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones feature 15 hours of battery life feature 12mm drivers and a built-in microphone with support for HD voice calling. The earphones also support Google Assistant for voice access to music, information, and more. The IPX% protection makes the earphones a great choice for workouts and outdoor activities as they are splash-proof, sweat-proof, and even washable. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing: Price and Features revealed

The Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones are available in two colors, both of which are priced at Rs 4,990. These are the black and blue color variants. The earphones will be available to purchase at Sony retail stores, including both Sony Center and Sony Exclusive stores. They can also be purchased at the brand’s online portal and other e-commerce websites in India.

In other news, the Sony PlayStation 5 games event that was originally scheduled to take place on June 4 will now be held on June 11. The event will showcase the upcoming gaming console’s capabilities with some gameplay footage and more. The Sony PS5 event was postponed from the original date of June 4 after the US protests picked up momentum following the murder of George Floyd.

The event will take place at 1:30 AM IST on June 12 which is a Friday for those watching the event in India. Leaks and reports suggest that Sony will not be sharing much about the console. But this PS5 event will deal more with the kind of games we can expect on the upcoming PS5 console. “This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you,” explains Jim Ryan, president, and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.