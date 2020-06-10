comscore Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones launched; check details | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones launched for Rs 4,990; check features, specifications
News

Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones launched for Rs 4,990; check features, specifications

News

The Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones are available in two colors, both of which are priced at Rs 4,990. These are the black and blue color variants.

  • Published: June 10, 2020 9:59 AM IST
Sony WI-SP510

Sony recently launched a new pair of wireless neckband-style earphones in India. The Sony WI-SP510 is priced at Rs 4,990 and features IPX5 water resistance and promising bass performance. The extra bass earphones are targeted at outdoor sports enthusiasts and hence also features secure fitting in the ears. Also Read - Sony advises users to wear headphones for the PS5 games event

The Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones also feature a 15-hour battery life on a full charge. Meanwhile, a quick 10-minute charge gives users an hour of playback, said the brand. Also Read - Sony PS5 games event rescheduled to take place on June 11

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

In terms of specifications. The Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones feature 15 hours of battery life feature 12mm drivers and a built-in microphone with support for HD voice calling. The earphones also support Google Assistant for voice access to music, information, and more. The IPX% protection makes the earphones a great choice for workouts and outdoor activities as they are splash-proof, sweat-proof, and even washable. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing: Price and Features revealed

The Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones are available in two colors, both of which are priced at Rs 4,990. These are the black and blue color variants. The earphones will be available to purchase at Sony retail stores, including both Sony Center and Sony Exclusive stores. They can also be purchased at the brand’s online portal and other e-commerce websites in India.

In other news, the Sony PlayStation 5 games event that was originally scheduled to take place on June 4 will now be held on June 11. The event will showcase the upcoming gaming console’s capabilities with some gameplay footage and more. The Sony PS5 event was postponed from the original date of June 4 after the US protests picked up momentum following the murder of George Floyd.

Sony PS5 games event rescheduled to take place on June 11

Also Read

Sony PS5 games event rescheduled to take place on June 11

The event will take place at 1:30 AM IST on June 12 which is a Friday for those watching the event in India. Leaks and reports suggest that Sony will not be sharing much about the console. But this PS5 event will deal more with the kind of games we can expect on the upcoming PS5 console. “This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you,” explains Jim Ryan, president, and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2020 9:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale: Check laptops under Rs 60,000
Deals
Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale: Check laptops under Rs 60,000
Flipkart flight booking is now live; check best offers

News

Flipkart flight booking is now live; check best offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM: Check price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM: Check price

OnePlus Z may launch as Nord by OnePlus

News

OnePlus Z may launch as Nord by OnePlus

Microsoft update brings music controls to Your Phone app: Check details

News

Microsoft update brings music controls to Your Phone app: Check details

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones launched

Flipkart flight booking is now live; check best offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM: Check price

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000

OnePlus Z may launch as Nord by OnePlus

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones launched

News

Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones launched
Sony advises users to wear headphones for the PS5 games event

Gaming

Sony advises users to wear headphones for the PS5 games event
Sony PS5 games event rescheduled to take place on June 11

Gaming

Sony PS5 games event rescheduled to take place on June 11
Speaking with BGR India: ZEE5 CEO Tarun Katial

News

Speaking with BGR India: ZEE5 CEO Tarun Katial
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing

हिंदी समाचार

सोनी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया वायरलेस स्पोर्ट्स हेडफोन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

OnePlus भारत में लॉन्च करेगा 32 और 43 इंच के टीवी, ब्लूटूथ सर्टिफिकेशन के मिली जानकारी

Redmi note 9 Pro Max 64MP क्वॉड, 32MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ आज सेल पर आएगा, 3 हजार EMI में खरीदें

Unlock 1 में खरीदें 10 हजार रुपये से कम में ये 5 स्मार्टफोन: Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung हैं ऑप्शन

OnePlus TV का नया स्मार्ट टीवी 19,999 रुपये से कम कीमत में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

News

Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones launched
News
Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones launched
Flipkart flight booking is now live; check best offers

News

Flipkart flight booking is now live; check best offers
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM: Check price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM: Check price
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000
OnePlus Z may launch as Nord by OnePlus

News

OnePlus Z may launch as Nord by OnePlus