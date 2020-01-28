Japanese smartphone maker, Sony, has started rolling out a new software update for its Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 users. The new update brings the latest January 2020 security patch to the device. Sony hasn’t provided a changelog for the update, but it likely improves the overall system stability of the device.

The Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 January 2020 Android security update bumps up the software Build version from 55.1.A.0.748 to version 55.1.A.3.49. It is currently rolling out for users based in the Czech Republic. However, it could shortly expand to other regions soon, XperiaBlog reports. The update is based on the latest Android 10 OS.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it should take a while before reaching all Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 devices globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > System Updates > Check for Updates. The company is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Xperia smartphones in the coming weeks.

The January 2020 latest security update fixes a critical security vulnerability in the devices. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

Sony Xperia 1 specifications, features

For a quick recap, the Sony Xperia 1 smartphone has a 6.5-inch Quad-HD+ OLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset, 6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB internal storage. It also comes with a triple rear-camera setup, comprised of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Sony Xperia 5 specifications, features

To recall, the Sony Xperia 5 made its debut last year in September. The device features a 6.1-inch OLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2520 pixels) resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The Xperia 5 devive is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage options. Sony has also added the same Xperia 1 camera setup to the device.