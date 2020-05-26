comscore Sony Xperia 1 II smartphone officially launched at $1200 | BGR India
  • Sony Xperia 1 II smartphone officially launched at $1200
Sony Xperia 1 II smartphone officially launched at $1200

Sony is using Zeiss prowess to improve its imaging capability, offered through the quad-camera setup on the phone.

  • Published: May 26, 2020 2:48 PM IST
The new Sony flagship Xperia phone launches for $1200 in the US

Sony’s latest Xperia 1 II smartphone gets a mouth-watering price tag of $1200 (Rs 90,000 approx). The phone goes on pre-orders in the US from 1 June onwards and start shipping from 24 July onwards. But if you pre-order one of these before 28 June, then Sony will bundle its WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds with the phone. It’s worth pointing out that Sony exited the Indian mobile market earlier this year. This means the absurdly priced Xperia 1 II will not be coming to the country anytime soon. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 leak shows support to pair more than one device

The device was initially scheduled to get launch at a press conference in MWC 2020, Barcelona. However, the company decided to drop out of the event due to the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) outbreak. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 will be 100 times faster than PS4 thanks to custom SSDs

Sony Xperia 1 II specifications, features

The new Sony Xperia 1 II (also known as Sony Xperia 1 ‘Mark 2’) is the company’s latest flagship smartphone that will compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20-series and slew of Snapdragon 865 SoC-powered devices. The device sports a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display and ships with the latest Android 10 OS. The smartphone draws its power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with an X55 5G modem for dual Sub-6GHz Bands support. It also has 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Also Read - Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia 10 II launched: Price, specifications, features

Sony claims it is has improved the image processing capabilities for this phone by teaming up with Zeiss. The phone features a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 0.3-megapixel TOF 3D depth sensor. The phone also has 4K HDR video recording support with Optical SteadyShot (hybrid EIS and OIS). On the front, the device packs an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens for selfies and video calling.

The Sony Xperia 1 II smartphone packs a 4,000-mAh battery and 18W USB-C PD fast charging support.

  • Published Date: May 26, 2020 2:48 PM IST

