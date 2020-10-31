comscore Sony Xperia 1 II with 12GB RAM passes Geekbench listings
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony Xperia 1 II with 12GB RAM passes Geekbench listings
News

Sony Xperia 1 II with 12GB RAM passes Geekbench listings

News

Sony is rumored to be bringing a new variant of its Xperia 1 II smartphone to the global market on October 30.

  • Updated: October 31, 2020 5:05 PM IST
Sony-Xperia-1-II-12GB-RAM

The Sony Xperia 1 II was launched in February as a flagship phone powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC and 8GB RAM. However, the device will soon get a higher 12GB RAM variant. The upgraded RAM version of the Sony Xperia 1 II was leaked some time ago. It is already out in a special configuration in Taiwan. Now, Sony is also rumored to be bringing a new variant of its smartphone to the global market on October 30. Also Read - Sony PS5 prices revealed for India, Xbox Series S still cheaper

Ahead of its global debut, the 12GB RAM version of the Sony Xperia 1 II has just visited the popular benchmark platform Geekbench to give us some information about the smartphone. Based on the Geekbench listing, the device comes with the Sony XQ-AT42 model number again claims 12GB of RAM. Moreover, it also has the motherboard mentioned as Kona, which is none other than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Also Read - Sony unveils PS5 user interface with new features

Also Read - Sony leading image sensor market, Samsung still trails behind

There’s also Android 10 as an operating system and what’s more interesting, Geekbench reveals that the 12GB RAM version of the Sony Xperia 1 II has better performance when compared to the 8GB RAM edition. According to the listing, the new model managed to score 908 on single-core and 3387 on the multi-core test. Compared to the 8GB RAM variant, which in single-core and multi-core test, each scored 895 and 3,225, respectively.

Sony Xperia 1 II specifications

Regardless of the RAM upgrade, it seems that the new version of the Xperia 1 II would be the same. It still maintains a high aspect ratio of 21:9 by packing this 6.5 OLED panel that offers 4K HDR resolution. The screen has also been coated with Gorilla Glass 6 by supporting a 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with Motion Blur Reduction and an 8-megapixel camera at the top for taking selfies or video calls.

There’s also a 12-megapixel primary camera on the back with Dual PD AF and OIS support. It is paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto, and a 3D ToF sensor. Meanwhile, to keep it running, there is a 4,000 mAh capacity battery.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 31, 2020 5:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 31, 2020 5:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review: Zingy flagship experience
Mobiles
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review: Zingy flagship experience
PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android

Gaming

PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Features

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

Smart TVs

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

OnePlus TV Q and U series will support MultiCast feature with new update

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q and U series will support MultiCast feature with new update

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Sony Xperia 1 II with 12GB RAM passes Geekbench listings

Oppo is preparing to announce the Oppo K7x phone on November 4

Micromax teases In Series smartphone design

YouTube generates $5bn in ad revenue for Google in Q3

Honeywell introduces next-gen quantum computer

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony Xperia 1 II with 12GB RAM passes Geekbench listings

News

Sony Xperia 1 II with 12GB RAM passes Geekbench listings
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 anniversary edition launched: Check details, price

News

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 anniversary edition launched: Check details, price
Sony PS5 prices revealed for India, Xbox Series S still cheaper

News

Sony PS5 prices revealed for India, Xbox Series S still cheaper
Sony unveils PS5 user interface with new features

Gaming

Sony unveils PS5 user interface with new features
Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leaked in benchmark results

News

Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leaked in benchmark results

हिंदी समाचार

Vi निकला Airtel और Jio से आगे, बना सबसे तेज मोबाइल डाटा नेटवर्क

लॉन्च से पहले रिवील हुआ Micromax In स्मार्टफोन का डिजाइन, 3 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Flipkart Diwali Sale 2020 में सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदें Realme TV, जानें ऑफर्स

Lenovo K12 Note का रेंडर आया सामने, ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेट-अप के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Redmi K40 दिसंबर में हो सकता है लॉन्च, Qualcomm का नया प्रोसेसर होगा इस्तेमाल

Latest Videos

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review

News

Sony Xperia 1 II with 12GB RAM passes Geekbench listings
News
Sony Xperia 1 II with 12GB RAM passes Geekbench listings
Oppo is preparing to announce the Oppo K7x phone on November 4

News

Oppo is preparing to announce the Oppo K7x phone on November 4
Micromax teases In Series smartphone design

News

Micromax teases In Series smartphone design
YouTube generates $5bn in ad revenue for Google in Q3

News

YouTube generates $5bn in ad revenue for Google in Q3
Honeywell introduces next-gen quantum computer

News

Honeywell introduces next-gen quantum computer

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers