Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia 10 II launched: Price, specifications, features

The Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia 10 II smartphones are the successors to the last year's Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 devices, respectively.

  • Published: February 25, 2020 3:30 PM IST
As expected, Sony has unveiled its first flagship and premium mid-range smartphones of 2020, at an online event held yesterday. These include the Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia 10 II. The devices were initially scheduled to get launch at a press conference in MWC 2020, Barcelona. However, the company also decided to drop out of the event due to the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) outbreak.

Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia 10 II price

Sony, at its launch event, didn’t reveal the prices of the new Xperia smartphone. However, as per the rumors, the Sony Xperia 1 II will be available for €1,199 (approximately Rs 93,500) in Europe. The device will be available in two color options, including Black and Purple. It will ship from late Spring 2020. Meanwhile, the pricing details of the Sony Xperia 10 II are also scarce at the moment, but the device will be available in Black and White colors. It will also ship from Spring 2020 and go on sale in several countries.

Sony Xperia 1 II specifications, features

The new Sony Xperia 1 II (also known as Sony Xperia 1 ‘Mark 2’) is the company’s latest flagship smartphone that will compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20-series and upcoming Snapdragon 865 SoC-powered devices. The device sports a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display and ships with the latest Android 10 OS. The smartphone draws its power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with an X55 5G modem for dual Sub-6GHz Bands support. It also has 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

As for photography, this is where the Xperia 1 II shines the most. As the company claims that is has improved on its previous lack of image processing capabilities and has teamed up with Zeiss. The device now features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 0.3-megapixel TOF 3D depth sensor. The phone also has 4K HDR video recording support with Optical SteadyShot (hybrid EIS and OIS). On the front, the device bears an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens for selfies and video calling.

The Sony Xperia 1 II smartphone packs a 4,000-mAh battery and 18W USB-C PD fast charging support. It also comes with a handful of sensors onboard including, the side-mounted fingerprint, barometer, compass, color spectrum, and several other. Some other features worth noting of the smartphone is the addition of a 90Hz screen refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, 3.5mm audio jack, WiFi-6, and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Sony Xperia 10 II specifications, features

The Sony Xperia 10 II (aka. Sony Xperia 10 ‘Mark 2’) is the successor to the last year’s Xperia 10 and 10 Plus smartphone, like how Sony Xperia 1 II is also a successor to the Xperia 1 flagship device from last year. The device flaunts a 6.0-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and has a 21:9 aspect ratio screen. Additionally, the phone has a similar design, like its flagship variant. It also comes with IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant support and comes equipped with a Hybrid Dual SIM card slot.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. At the front, the Xperia 10 II has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The handset sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with an Adreno 610 GPU. It packs a 3600-mAh battery with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device also comes pre-installed with the latest Android 10 OS and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

