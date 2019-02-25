comscore
  • Home
  • Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus with 21:9 CinemaWide Display launched at MWC 2019
News

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus with 21:9 CinemaWide Display launched at MWC 2019

Sony Xperia 1 is the flagship device, while the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are mid-range devices.

  • Published: February 25, 2019 3:40 PM IST
sony-xperia-1-mwc-2019-launch

Putting all the rumors to rest, Sony has taken the wraps off three new smartphones at the ongoing MWC 2019. These include the flagship Xperia 1 smartphone, and the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus mid-range devices. The common theme among the three devices is the ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio display.

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus prices

Sony didn’t exactly announce an official price for its flagship smartphone, but the Xperia 1 is reportedly priced at EUR 799 (approximately Rs 74,200). The device will go on sale later this year.

The Xperia 10, and the Xperia 10 Plus, on the other hand, are priced at $349.99 (approximately Rs 24,800) and $429.99 (approximately Rs 30,500) respectively. Both the smartphones will be going on sale in the US starting next month. There’s no word on an India launch date though.

Sony Xperia 1 specifications, features

The flagship smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch 4K (1644×3840 pixels) HDR OLED CinemaWide display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The display is powered by Sony’s X1 for mobile engine. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. As we have seen on recent Chinese devices, the Xperia 1 comes with a dedicated Game Enhancer feature.

For photography, the Xperia 1 features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 12-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 tertiary sensor. For selfies there’s an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and 84-degree wide-angle lens.

The device is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with Xperia Adaptive Charging and comes with Smart Stamina and Stamina Mode. For security there’s a fingerprint sensor, and on the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Android 9.0 Pie.

Sony Xperia 10 specifications, features

The Xperia 10 features a 6-inch full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. There is 64GB storage on offer that can be expanded using a microSD card.

Other features include dual-camera setup (13-megapixel+5-megapixel) at the back, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 2,870mAh battery. On the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Watch: Sony Xperia XZ3 First Look

Sony Xperia 10 Plus specifications, features

The larger Sony Xperia 10 Plus sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable storage.

Other features include a dual-camera setup (12-megapixel+8-megapixel) at the back, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

  • Published Date: February 25, 2019 3:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A-series microsite goes live ahead of rumored February 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Vivo V15 Pro exchange program announced in partnership with Cashify
thumb-img
News
How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel
thumb-img
News
Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 unveiled
News
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 unveiled
MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched

News

MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched

PUBG Mobile: 5 unusual tips to survive the new 'Zombie: Survive Till Dawn' mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: 5 unusual tips to survive the new 'Zombie: Survive Till Dawn' mode

BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced

News

BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced

Samsung Galaxy A-series microsite goes live ahead of rumored February 28 launch

News

Samsung Galaxy A-series microsite goes live ahead of rumored February 28 launch

Most Popular

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019

MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 unveiled

MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched

BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019

News

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019
MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona

News

MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona
MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched

News

MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched
BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced

News

BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced
Samsung Galaxy A-series microsite goes live ahead of rumored February 28 launch

News

Samsung Galaxy A-series microsite goes live ahead of rumored February 28 launch

हिंदी समाचार

इन 5 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 10 हजार से ज्यादा का डिस्काउंट, जल्दी करें

MWC 2019: हुवावे ने लॉन्च किए बेजल-लैस डिस्प्ले वाले लैपटॉप MateBook 13 और MateBook 14

MWC 2019: Alcatel 3 (2019), Alcatel 3L और Alcatel 1S स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च

BSNL ने 666 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किया बदलाव, रिचार्ज से पहले जान लें ऑफर

MWC 2019: LG ने लॉन्च किया दो स्क्रीन वाला LG V50 ThinQ 5G स्मार्टफोन, ये हैं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019
News
Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019
MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona

News

MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 unveiled

News

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 unveiled
MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched

News

MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched
BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced

News

BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced