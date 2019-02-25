Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus with 21:9 CinemaWide Display launched at MWC 2019

Putting all the rumors to rest, Sony has taken the wraps off three new smartphones at the ongoing MWC 2019. These include the flagship Xperia 1 smartphone, and the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus mid-range devices. The common theme among the three devices is the ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio display.

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus prices

Sony didn’t exactly announce an official price for its flagship smartphone, but the Xperia 1 is reportedly priced at EUR 799 (approximately Rs 74,200). The device will go on sale later this year.

The Xperia 10, and the Xperia 10 Plus, on the other hand, are priced at $349.99 (approximately Rs 24,800) and $429.99 (approximately Rs 30,500) respectively. Both the smartphones will be going on sale in the US starting next month. There’s no word on an India launch date though.

Sony Xperia 1 specifications, features

The flagship smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch 4K (1644×3840 pixels) HDR OLED CinemaWide display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The display is powered by Sony’s X1 for mobile engine. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. As we have seen on recent Chinese devices, the Xperia 1 comes with a dedicated Game Enhancer feature.

For photography, the Xperia 1 features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 12-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 tertiary sensor. For selfies there’s an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and 84-degree wide-angle lens.

The device is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with Xperia Adaptive Charging and comes with Smart Stamina and Stamina Mode. For security there’s a fingerprint sensor, and on the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Android 9.0 Pie.

Sony Xperia 10 specifications, features

The Xperia 10 features a 6-inch full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. There is 64GB storage on offer that can be expanded using a microSD card.

Other features include dual-camera setup (13-megapixel+5-megapixel) at the back, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 2,870mAh battery. On the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus specifications, features

The larger Sony Xperia 10 Plus sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable storage.

Other features include a dual-camera setup (12-megapixel+8-megapixel) at the back, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging support.