Sony is rolling out a new software update for its Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus smartphone users. The new update brings the latest January 2020 security patch to the devices. The changelog for the update, however, doesn’t mention any newly added features.

The latest Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus January 2020 Android security update bumps up the software Build version to V53.0.A.14.47 and is about 310.5MB in size. The update is still based on the old Android 9 Pie OS with no expected availability release date of Android 10-based update.

According to Google‘s Android bulletin website, the January 2020 latest security update fixes a critical security vulnerability in the devices. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The OTA update is rolling out in stages. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus devices gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> System Updates -> Check for Updates. The company is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Xperia smartphones in the coming weeks.

Sony Xperia 10 specifications, features

For a quick recap, the Sony Xperia 1 smartphone has a 6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. It also comes with a dual rear-camera setup, comprised of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor camera.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus specifications, features

To recall, the Sony Xperia 10 Plus made its debut last year in February. The device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2520 pixels) resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The Xperia 10 Plus device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The device also comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.