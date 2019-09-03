comscore Sony Xperia 2 key specs and renders leaked ahead of IFA 2019
Sony Xperia 2 key features and renders leaked ahead of IFA 2019 launch

Along with the Xperia 2, Sony is also expected to unveil the Xperia 20 series at IFA 2019. As the names suggest, these will be the successors to the Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 series.

Image Credit: Winfuture

Sony is all set to launch its next-generation of smartphones at IFA 2019 in Berlin. Among them will be the Sony Xperia 2, which has surfaced online. As the name suggests, this upcoming device will be the successor to the Xperia 1. The latest leak reveals what the upcoming Sony device will look like, and a few of its key features.

The leaked renders hint at a design that is very similar to what we have seen on previous Sony Xperia smartphones. These renders, shared by WinFuture, show the smartphone from all angles. While the renders show a Crimson Red color variant, there are also likely to be Black and Navy Blue options.

Sony Xperia 2 features, specifications (expected)

As per the leak, the talking point of the Xperia 2 will be its triple-camera setup at the back. This setup will include three 12-megapixel Sony-made sensors. Besides the primary sensor, one will be an ultra-wide-angle lens, and the other will offer 2x optical zoom.

The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.01-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ (2520×1080 pixels) resolution and 21:9 super-tall aspect ratio. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset along with Adreno 640 GPU. Also on offer will be up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

The renders also show a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a dedicated camera trigger. There also the power on/off button and volume rockers on the left. The base of the device features a speaker grille along with a USB Type-C port and a microphone, while the top features one mic.

Alongside the Xperia 2, Sony is also expected to unveil the Xperia 20 series at its IFA 2019 event. These will be the successors to the Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 series unveiled at MWC 2019. The Xperia 20 series reportedly includes the Xperia 20 and the Xperia 20 Plus.

With Inputs from IANS

