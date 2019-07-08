Sony Xperia 20 render leaks ahead of IFA 2019 launch

Sony launched the Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 series smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2019 in February. Now, the Japanese smartphone maker is preparing to launch the Xperia 2 and Xperia 20 series smartphones. Sony will launch the new smartphones at IFA 2019 in September. While the details regarding Sony’s upcoming smartphones remain scant, a new leak reveals key details about the upcoming Xperia 20 series.

Sony Xperia 20: Renders and Leaked Specifications

The Xperia 20 and Xperia 20 Plus are expected to be two variants in the series. A report by ITHome claims that new renders of the upcoming Xperia 20 series has now leaked. The leaked render shows that Xperia 20 series will continue to offer cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio like its predecessor. Unlike flagship Xperia 2 series, the device will retain massive top and bottom bezels. The leaked specifications hint at the smartphone launching with Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 710 mobile platform. It is tipped to come in two memory options of 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

Sony will launch the base model with 64GB storage while the second model will offer 128GB storage. The Xperia 20 is tipped to feature a 6-inch LCD display with 21:9 aspect ratio. It is also expected to offer dual rear camera setup with dual 12-megapixel cameras. There is no word on the resolution of front camera just yet. The Xperia 20 series will be 9.8mm thick, which could mean a beefier battery under the hood.

The report also states that the new Xperia 20 smartphone will support three carrier versions. It will support DoCoMo, Au and Softbank when it goes on sale. Sony has limited its smartphone business and there is a possibility that Xperia 20 series will debut only in Japan. Like its predecessor, the Xperia 20 will have its fingerprint sensor combined with power button. The Xperia 2, on the other hand, might debut with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.