Sony Xperia 4 could be the next compact phone from the company

After the launch of Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 duo, Sony might be ready with another tall-screen Xperia smartphone called the Sony Xperia 4. As per the latest information shared by Sumahoinfo, Sony is working on a smartphone with 21:9 compact display powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC.

The report, citing information on ESATO forums, claims that the Sony Xperia 4 could be a compact version of the Xperia 1. The alleged Xperia 4 is expected to feature a 5.7-inch tall-display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen is said to boast full HD+ resolution (1080×2520 pixels). Furthermore, the Xperia 4 is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The handset is tipped to sport a dual-rear camera setup, although no information is available about the optics. The battery is claimed to be a 2,800mAh pack, and Sony is expected to ditch the 3.5mm headphone port on the smartphone. Lastly, the report mentions four color options for the Xperia 4 – Silver, Black, Purple, and Red.

Sony Xperia 1 specifications, features

To put things into context, the Xperia 1 was launched with features like a 6.5-inch 4K (1644×3840 pixels) HDR OLED CinemaWide display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM.

For photography, the Xperia 1 features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 12-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 tertiary sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree wide-angle lens.

The device is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with Xperia Adaptive Charging and comes with Smart Stamina and Stamina Mode. For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor, and on the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Android 9.0 Pie.