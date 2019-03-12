comscore
Sony Xperia 4 specifications leaked; 21:9 tall screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC tipped

Sony Xperia 4 is tipped to feature a 5.7-inch tall-display with 21:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ resolution.

  Published: March 12, 2019 11:11 AM IST
After the launch of Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 duo, Sony might be ready with another tall-screen Xperia smartphone called the Sony Xperia 4. According to the latest information shared by Sumahoinfo, Sony is working on a smartphone with 21:9 display and Snapdragon 710 SoC.

As per the report citing information on ESATO forums, the alleged Sony Xperia 4 will feature a 5.7-inch tall-display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen is said to boast full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2520 pixels). Furthermore, the Xperia 4 is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

It appears Sony Xperia 4 could be a compact version of the Xperia 1. The handset is tipped to sport a dual-rear camera setup, although no information is available about the optics. The battery is claimed to be a 2,800mAh pack, which will fit in a rather thick body size of 9.4mm. Sony is said to ditch the 3.5mm headphone port. Lastly, the report mentions four color options for the Xperia 4 – Silver, Black, Purple and Red.

To remind you, Sony’s Xperia 1 flagship smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch 4K (1644×3840 pixels) HDR OLED CinemaWide display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The display is powered by Sony’s X1 for mobile engine. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. As we have seen on recent Chinese devices, the Xperia 1 comes with a dedicated Game Enhancer feature.

Sony Xperia 4 specifications leaked; 21:9 tall screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC tipped
Sony Xperia 4 specifications leaked; 21:9 tall screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC tipped
