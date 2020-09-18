comscore Sony Xperia 5 II Launched with Snapdragon 865 Soc and 120Hz Screen
Sony Xperia 5 II Launched with Snapdragon 865 Soc and 120Hz Screen

The Sony Xperia 5 II comes with a high aspect ratio of 21:9, following its predecessor's footsteps.

  • Updated: September 19, 2020 1:22 PM IST
Sony-Xperia-5-II

Sony has officially launched its newest flagship called Sony Xperia 5 II, which is the successor of the Xperia 5 that the company released last year. As a flagship phone, the Sony Xperia 5 II comes with attractive specifications. Especially in terms of designs, which differentiate from what we have seen in most flagships this year. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India: Check price

Sony Xperia 5 II Specifications and Features

The Sony Xperia 5 II packs a 6.1-inch CinemaWide OLED screen by offering Full HD+ resolution, which brings HDR support and has been coated with Gorilla Glass 6 to protect the screen from scratches. The phone’s body is also IP68 / IPX5 rated, which makes it resistant to water or dust. The Sony Xperia 5 II comes with a high aspect ratio of 21:9, following its predecessor’s footsteps. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones launching in India tomorrow: Expected price, live stream details

This makes Sony Xperia 5 II suitable for watching videos, which is also equipped with Creator Mode. More than that, the Xperia 5 II also has black frame insertion. It is commonly used by TVs to reduce motion blur. Watching or even playing games will also be even more fun because the screen on this phone supports a 120Hz refresh rate along with the 240Hz touch sampling rate. These software and hardware optimizations reduce latency by up to 35%. Also Read - Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition prices announced, India launch on November 19

Even though there is a Snapdragon 865 Plus, Sony’s latest flagship smartphone still relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which supports 5G connectivity. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and a storage choice between 128GB or 256GB, which is equipped with a microSD card.

Sony Xperia 5 II Camera

Moving on to photography, the triple-camera setup plus the 3D Time of Flight sensor is positioned behind the vertically mounted ZEISS lens with an anti-reflective T* coating. The three cameras consist of a 12-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera that supports Dual Pixel autofocus. Finally, it has a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x zoom capability.

Completing the specifications, we get Hi-Res Audio stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack to provide a more enjoyable audio experience using both wired and wireless headphones. Meanwhile, the Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone is powered by a 4,000 mAh capacity battery. It comes with 18W USB Delivery and also supports chargers up to 21 Watt.

Pricing and Availability Sony Xperia 5 II

Currently, the Sony Xperia 5 II is available in several color choices such as Black, Gray, Blue, and Pink. It will be ready for pre-orders starting September 29 and continues to shipments starting on December 4. As far as price is concerned, Sony is selling its new smartphone with a price tag of $950 (around Rs. 69,700).

  • Published Date: September 18, 2020 3:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 19, 2020 1:22 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

IPL 2020: Airtel के इन प्लान्स के साथ मिल रहा है Disney+ Hotstar VIP सब्सक्रिप्शन

1334 रुपये की EMI पर खरीदें Realme Narzo 10, आज दिन के 12 बजे है सेल

Realme Xtra Days Sale: स्मार्टवॉच, फिटनेस बैंड और ईयरफोन्स पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

चीन पर दोहरी डिजिटल स्ट्राइक, भारत के बाद अमेरिका में भी बैन हुआ TikTok और WeChat

खुशखबरी: Google Play Store पर दोबारा लौट आया Paytm, फिर से कर सकेंगे डाउनलोड

