Sony Xperia 5 II promotional video leaked with specifications

Sony is preparing for the announcement of the Xperia 5 II smartphone. Ahead of the launch, a promotional video dedicated to the Sony device has been posted on YouTube. It reveals many of the characteristics of the smartphone. The video posted by Evan Blass (@evleaks) highlights the main features, specifications, and photographic capabilities of the upcoming Sony smartphone. Also Read - Sony Xperia 5 II shown in press renders and on Geekbench

Sony Xperia II specifications

In terms of photography, the new phone will reportedly include a triple camera consisting of a primary 12-megapixel sensor (f/1.7 aperture, 24mm). It also features a 12-megapixel telephoto lens (f/2.4 aperture) with 3x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2 aperture) that offers a field of view of 124 degrees. The video confirms the phone has ZEISS optics and a dedicated camera button. The video shows the real-time eye-centered autofocus feature that we’ve already seen in previous models. It works on both humans and animals. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launching in India on September 18

Additionally, the Xperia 5 II cameras support AF / AE (automatic focus and exposure) in continuous bursts at up to 20 FPS and record 4K HDR slow-motion video at a 120 FPS speed, which is quite impressive. As for the screen, it is an HDR certified OLED panel that retains the tall 21:9 aspect ratio and has the internal X1 engine to improve the image quality. The display has thin bezels at the top and bottom flanked by stereo speakers on both sides. It also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 will offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

As seen in the leaked promotional video, the device also a game enhancement feature, aka game mode. It will allow users to quickly take a screenshot, record the screen, and do more while playing games. The Xperia 5 II’s OLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sample rate. It also supports Dolby Atmos, LDAC, and high-resolution wireless audio playback. The phone incorporates a Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.