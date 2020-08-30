Sony Xperia 5 II renders, specifications revealed in new leaks

Sony will announce the Xperia 5 II flagship phone on September 17. The first official render of the new phone was shown earlier this week, revealing its Xperia 1 II-inspired design. Now, new renders have emerged, in addition to a listing of its key specifications. Also Read - Xiaomi may be beaten by ZTE in making first commercially available under-display camera

The set of new renders come from trusted leaker Evan Blass, while Android Headlines published the specs listing and other renders. The new renders reveal the black and gray editions of the Xperia 5 II. Meanwhile, its specifications indicate that it will be a fairly powerful device.

New renders of the Sony Xperia 5 II

The new renders show that Sony will maintain a continuity design for the successor to the Sony Xperia 5. The Xperia 5 II has relatively thick bezels at the top and bottom. However, this will offer a design without notch or display cut-out. Plus, its 21:9 aspect ratio will make the smartphone feel compact and easy to use.

On the rear, the ZEISS T * mark is displayed between the second and third camera sensors. The device’s right column has the volume button, a side fingerprint reader, and another physical button, which could be dedicated to being the camera shutter. The Xperia 5 did not have a 3.5mm audio jack, but the new model will bring it back. In addition to black and gray, the Xperia 5 II will also come in a blue colorway.

Leaked Specifications and Features

The Sony Xperia 5 II will feature a 6.1-inch OLED HDR+ screen with Full HD+ resolution. It will be the first Sony phone to feature a high refresh rate of 120Hz and support for a touch sample rate of 240Hz. The device will mount the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. The latter will be expandable through a body for MicroSD.

It will offer a triple camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.7 aperture) + 12 megapixels telephoto lens (with 3x optical zoom, f/2.2 aperture) + 12 megapixels ultra-wide-angle camera. Finally, it will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with USB-PD fast charging and run Android 10 OS.