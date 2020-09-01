Sony Xperia 5 II shown in press renders and on Geekbench

Sony will launch its new compact flagship phone, the Sony Xperia 5 II, on September 17th. The device has been in the spotlight in recent days due to its fair share of leaks. Now, the flow of leaks continues as new images of the upcoming device continue to appear online. The device has got its press renders leaked, in addition to its passage through the Geekbench benchmarks platform. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launching in India on September 18

Most of the leaks and rumors about the Sony Xperia 5 II have come from the trusted leaker Evan Blass through his Twitter and Patreon account. The published press images give us a good look at the phone from all sides. Starting with its panel, the device will enjoy a 6.1-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution that will have a "cinematic" aspect ratio of 21: 9 and relatively thick bezels. The display will also offer a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Additionally, the body of the Xperia 5 II will feature a pair of speakers for immersive stereo sound. It also appears to have some sort of water resistance. Another confirmed cool feature is the return of the 3.5mm audio jack. It will also support a clip to use the DualShock 4 controller. This accessory will turn the device into a portable console that will allow playing PS4 titles through streaming from the console.

Moving to the back, we see a three-camera setup. The three sensors will have a resolution of 12-megapixel. Its leaked images also confirm some of the camera’s specs. For example, the primary sensor would have an f/1.7 aperture, while the wide-angle lens will have a field of view of 124° and offer a telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

Spotted on Geekbench

The Xperia 5 II was also spotted on the GeekBench benchmarking platform. It was found under model number SO-52A. It achieved a score of 909 in single-core mode and 3323 in multi-core mode. These numbers are in line with other devices that are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Finally, it is confirmed to be equipped with 8GB of RAM and run Android 10 OS out of the box.