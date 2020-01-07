comscore Sony Xperia 5 Plus renders, 360-degree video leaks online | BGR India
Sony Xperia 5 Plus alleged renders and 360-degree video leaked online

The Sony Xperia 5 Plus flagship smartphone could be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

  January 7, 2020 6:22 PM IST
Back in September last year, Sony unveiled its Xperia 5 flagship smartphone at the IFA technology conference in Berlin. The top-of-the-line mobile device is yet to reach most regions around the world, but it seems that the Japanese technology major is already preparing its upcoming successor.

Recently, noted tipster OnLeaks tweeted a render of Sony Xperia 5 Plus, giving us an early look at the upcoming smartphone. Building on that, SlashLeaks also gave a few specifications of the Sony Xperia 5 Plus with more high-resolution renders and even a 360-degree video, which highlights the key features of the smartphone.

Sony Xperia 5 Plus leak details

If these renders and the video are indeed legit, Sony’s upcoming flagship will have a 6.6-inch OLED display. As per OnLeaks, the massive screen of the Xperia 5 Plus could also have a 21:9 aspect ratio to make one-handed use a bit easier. The device is likely to have dimensions of around 168.2 x 71.6 x 8.1mm.

Moving to the back, the renders reveal the Sony Xperia 5 Plus having a tri-lens rear camera system paired with a time-of-flight sensor for portrait mode photos. However, there’s no information available yet about the specifics of the camera setup. Upfront, the Sony Xperia 5 Plus is likely to have an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The back of alleged Xperia 5 Plus could also sport a glossy finish glass.

Other physical aspects of the smartphone highlighted in the 360-degree video include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and volume rocker key on the right (similar to what the Sony Xperia 5 had). The top edge of the smartphone has a 3.5mm audio jack, while the bottom edge houses a USB Type-C port and a mic. The CAD renders also showcase the smartphone having a considerably bigger screen with slight bezels on the top and bottom edge of the display and dual front-firing speakers.

There is no rumor about the launch of Xperia 5 Plus, but we expect that Sony might unveil the smartphone during the ongoing CES 2020 event or at the upcoming MWC 2020 (Mobile World Congress) in late February.

