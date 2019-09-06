comscore Sony Xperia 5 with Snapdragon 855 launched; specifications, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony Xperia 5 with Snapdragon 855, triple camera and eye autofocus launched at IFA 2019
News

Sony Xperia 5 with Snapdragon 855, triple camera and eye autofocus launched at IFA 2019

News

Sony also revealed that the device will go on pre-order in select markets in Europe. The highlight of the smartphone seems to be the triple rear camera.

  • Published: September 6, 2019 10:36 AM IST
Sony Xperia 5

Electronics giant Sony has just launched its latest flagship smartphone on the global stage at IFA 2019. The company took to stage to announced its latest Sony Xperia 5 smartphone with top of the line specifications. As part of the announcement, the company shared the specifications, design, and availability details for the smartphone. Sony also revealed that the device will go on pre-order in select markets in Europe. According to the official Sony Mobile product listing, the highlight of the smartphone seems to be the triple rear camera.

Sony Xperia 5 specifications

As per the product listing, Sony Xperia 5 features a 6.1-inch HDR OLED panel with FHD+ (1080×2520 pixels) resolution. It comes in the 21:9 “CinemaWide” display with 100 percent DCI-P3 color profile coverage con Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Sony has also added support for microSD cards with a capacity of up to 512GB. On the software side of things, we will get Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Moving to the camera department, users will get a triple 12-megapixel camera setup on the back. The first sensor will feature 26mm focal length with f/1.6 aperture, and Hybrid OIS/EIS for video stabilization. The second sensor comes with an ultra-wide lens, 16mm focal length, f/2.4 aperture, and 5-axis image stabilization. Third sensor features a telephoto lens with 52mm focal length, f/2.4 aperture, and Hybrid OIS/EIS for video. The regular lens features Dual Pixel PDAF and Eye autofocus and the telephoto features regular PDAF. Xperia 5 also comes with a dedicated LED flash, and support for 4K HDR video recording.

Sony Xperia 2 key features and renders leaked ahead of IFA 2019 launch

Also Read

Sony Xperia 2 key features and renders leaked ahead of IFA 2019 launch

The smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies with support for HDR images. In terms of connectivity, we get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, and Type-C port with USB 3.1 support. Sony has also added a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device for authentication. Other sensors include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass, color spectrum, and a compass. The device runs on a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast charging and support for USB Power Delivery. Last but not least, the device will be available in four colors including Blue, Red, Black, and Grey.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 6, 2019 10:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Sony Xperia 5 with Snapdragon 855 launched; specifications, features
News
Sony Xperia 5 with Snapdragon 855 launched; specifications, features
Facebook Dating service launched in US

News

Facebook Dating service launched in US

Blaupunkt Gen Z Smart LED TVs launched in India

News

Blaupunkt Gen Z Smart LED TVs launched in India

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 First Impressions

Review

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z now on sale: Price in India, specifications, and launch offers

News

Oppo Reno 2Z now on sale: Price in India, specifications, and launch offers

Most Popular

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note First Impressions

Realme Buds 2 Review

Infinix Hot 8 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Sony Xperia 5 with Snapdragon 855 launched; specifications, features

Facebook Dating service launched in US

Blaupunkt Gen Z Smart LED TVs launched in India

Oppo Reno 2Z now on sale: Price in India, specifications, and launch offers

Motorola One Zoom, Moto E6 Plus launched at IFA 2019

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony Xperia 5 with Snapdragon 855 launched; specifications, features

News

Sony Xperia 5 with Snapdragon 855 launched; specifications, features
Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 First Impressions

Review

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 First Impressions
Motorola One Zoom, Moto E6 Plus launched at IFA 2019

News

Motorola One Zoom, Moto E6 Plus launched at IFA 2019
Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 1100, Nokia 800 Tough: Price, availability, features

News

Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 1100, Nokia 800 Tough: Price, availability, features
Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019

News

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 2Z आज से सेल के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें लॉन्च ऑफर्स के साथ कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme 5 स्मार्टफोन इन धमाकेदार ऑफर्स के साथ आज फिर सेल पर आएगा, जानें क्या है खास

Vivo Z1x गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन आज होगा भारत में लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Jio Fiber Welcome Offer Free TV : जियो फाइबर के इन प्लान पर मिल रहा है फ्री HD/4K टीवी

Reliance Jio Fiber plans : रिलायंस ने पेश किए जियो फाइबर के प्लान्स


News

Sony Xperia 5 with Snapdragon 855 launched; specifications, features
News
Sony Xperia 5 with Snapdragon 855 launched; specifications, features
Facebook Dating service launched in US

News

Facebook Dating service launched in US
Blaupunkt Gen Z Smart LED TVs launched in India

News

Blaupunkt Gen Z Smart LED TVs launched in India
Oppo Reno 2Z now on sale: Price in India, specifications, and launch offers

News

Oppo Reno 2Z now on sale: Price in India, specifications, and launch offers
Motorola One Zoom, Moto E6 Plus launched at IFA 2019

News

Motorola One Zoom, Moto E6 Plus launched at IFA 2019