Sony Xperia 5 with Snapdragon 855 launched; specifications, features

Electronics giant Sony has just launched its latest flagship smartphone on the global stage at IFA 2019. The company took to stage to announced its latest Sony Xperia 5 smartphone with top of the line specifications. As part of the announcement, the company shared the specifications, design, and availability details for the smartphone. Sony also revealed that the device will go on pre-order in select markets in Europe. According to the official Sony Mobile product listing, the highlight of the smartphone seems to be the triple rear camera.

Sony Xperia 5 specifications

As per the product listing, Sony Xperia 5 features a 6.1-inch HDR OLED panel with FHD+ (1080×2520 pixels) resolution. It comes in the 21:9 “CinemaWide” display with 100 percent DCI-P3 color profile coverage con Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Sony has also added support for microSD cards with a capacity of up to 512GB. On the software side of things, we will get Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Moving to the camera department, users will get a triple 12-megapixel camera setup on the back. The first sensor will feature 26mm focal length with f/1.6 aperture, and Hybrid OIS/EIS for video stabilization. The second sensor comes with an ultra-wide lens, 16mm focal length, f/2.4 aperture, and 5-axis image stabilization. Third sensor features a telephoto lens with 52mm focal length, f/2.4 aperture, and Hybrid OIS/EIS for video. The regular lens features Dual Pixel PDAF and Eye autofocus and the telephoto features regular PDAF. Xperia 5 also comes with a dedicated LED flash, and support for 4K HDR video recording.

The smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies with support for HDR images. In terms of connectivity, we get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, and Type-C port with USB 3.1 support. Sony has also added a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device for authentication. Other sensors include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass, color spectrum, and a compass. The device runs on a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast charging and support for USB Power Delivery. Last but not least, the device will be available in four colors including Blue, Red, Black, and Grey.