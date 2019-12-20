comscore Sony Xperia 6 with Snapdragon 765 spotted on Geekbench | BGR India
  Sony Xperia 6 with Snapdragon 765 SoC, 8GB of RAM spotted on GeekBench: Report
Sony Xperia 6 with Snapdragon 765 SoC, 8GB of RAM spotted on GeekBench: Report

Sony Xperia 6 is expected to be the company's first 5G smartphone.

  Published: December 20, 2019 12:20 PM IST
Sony has reportedly started working on a new Xperia series smartphone for 2020. While Sony has not yet confirmed anything about the device, details on the smartphone have now emerged online ahead of the official launch. An unknown Sony smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench going by the model Sony K8220, and it’s rumored to be the Sony Xperia 6.

Sony Xperia 6 Geekbench listing detailed

According to the Geekbench listing (via GSMArena), Sony’s next mid-range smartphone has logged a single-core score of 465 and a multi-core score of 1757. On the software front, the device runs Android 10 OS. Under the hood, the mysterious Sony K8220 model is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor clocked at 1.80GHz. In terms of memory, the Sony K8220 smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM.

The source didn’t reveal a lot about the upcoming Sony Xperia smartphone either. It will likely be a premium mid-range device and might be Sony’s first 5G smartphone. The device is likely to feature a Triple rear-camera setup and could be launched at CES 2020 next year.

Snapdragon 765 chipset detailed

If rumors are true, the upcoming Sony Xperia smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset could come with an octa-core CPU. It will have a Kryo 475 prime core (Cortex A76) clocked at 2.3GHz. There is one performance Kryo 475 core (Cortex A76) clocked at 2.2Ghz. Lastly, it has six Cortex A55-based efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

Similarly, the upcoming Oppo Reno 3 Pro is also tipped to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Oppo Reno 3-series will be announced in China later this month on December 26. This line-up will consist of the Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro models. Both will be mid-range phones compatible with next-generation 5G networks.

Realme has also confirmed that it’s preparing to launch its first 5G smartphone, which will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with an integrated 5G modem. The smartphone will support both the standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networks.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2019 12:20 PM IST

