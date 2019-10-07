comscore Sony Xperia 8 with 21:9 screen and Snapdragon 630 chipset unveiled
Sony Xperia 8 with 21:9 screen and Snapdragon 630 chipset unveiled

Sony is offering the Experia 8 smartphone in four color variants, including Black, White, Orange, and Cyan. It is currently exclusive to the Japanese market, and it will go on sale by the end of October.

Sony Experia 8

Sony has unveiled a new mid-range smartphone in Japan, which is called Sony Xperia 8. The company is offering the device in four color variants, including Black, White, Orange, and Cyan. The Sony Xperia 8 is priced at 54,000 Yuan (approximately Rs 35,800). Sony’s latest device is water and dustproof resistant with an IP65/68 rating. Read on to know more about Sony’s new phone.

Sony Xperia 8 specifications, features

The Experia 8 packs a 6.0-inch FHD+ LCD Triluminous display with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. The company says that the tall display of the Experia 8 allows users to seamlessly view two apps via split-screen mode. Both the front and back of the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The company has added a 2,760mAh battery inside the smartphone. It supports 18W fast charging tech too.

The new Sony Xperia 8 offers two cameras at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 main shooter alongside an 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultrawide angle camera. The cameras offer support for features like 2x optical zoom, 4K video recording with EIS, 120fps slow-motion video shooting, and more. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

One can expand the internal storage via a dedicated microSD card slot. Other features of the Sony Xperia 8 include a 3.5mm headphone jack with LDAC for high-resolution audio and NFC. There is also an LED notification light. Connectivity options of the phone are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB-C. The Android 9 Pie OS customized with Xperia UI runs on the device.

On the right side of the device, there is a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The company has also included its Side Sense touch sensors. The Sony Experia 8 weighs in at 170 grams. At the moment, it is unknown whether the device will make its debut in other markets or not. It is currently exclusive to the Japanese market, and it will go on sale by the end of October.

Sony Xperia 8 with 21:9 screen and Snapdragon 630 chipset unveiled

