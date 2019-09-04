Sony Xperia Compact teased ahead of IFA 2019 launch on September 5

Sony is set to bring back compact smartphones with the launch of a new Xperia at IFA 2019. The Japanese smartphone was the last hold out when it came to introducing compact flagship smartphones. However, it decided to stop making compact devices last year. Now, a new teaser from the company shows that it might have had a change of heart. The official teaser from Sony hints at a new Xperia Compact that fits “in the palm of your hand”.

At IFA 2019, Sony is expected to launch its new Xperia 2 flagship smartphone. There is a possibility that the teaser is for the design of this device. We might see the company launch the Xperia 2 as its newest compact smartphone. It will be able to make it compact since it will adopt a taller 21:9 aspect ratio for the display. According to GSMArena, the rumored device is expected to arrive with a 6.1-inch display. This will be considerably smaller than the 6.5-inch Xperia 1 announced at MWC early this year.

The teaser video posted by Sony on its official Instagram page reveals September 5 launch date for the compact smartphone. The video counts down from five and then shows the tagline “Xperia in the palm of your hand”. Sony is expected to achieve this with the help of a smaller display and taller aspect ratio. The Xperia 1, for instance, has a large 6.5-inch display but its taller aspect ratio, makes it easy to hold. If rumors turn out to be true then the 6.1-inch display should make the device even more compact.

Compact smartphones are no longer favored by smartphone makers who are raising to offer devices with big displays. Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 10 recently which has a 6.3-inch display. The device is considered compact by the Korean company. Even Apple’s definition of a compact smartphone is the 5.8-inch iPhone XS, which is an expensive proposition. It needs be seen whether Sony can get the price and form factor right.