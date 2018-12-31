comscore
Sony Xperia L3 spotted on FCC; comes with 5.7-inch display and 3GB RAM

Sony Xperia L3 will feature a Snapdragon 660 SoC, 3GB RAM, a dual camera setup on the back, and a USB Type-C port.

Sony seems to be planning to launch a new smartphone in the coming year. The device in question was spotted in an FCC listing and has passed the certification process. This means that Sony is likely to showcase and launch the device at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2019 next month. Taking a look at the details, the device that the company is planning to launch is the Xperia L3. The device in question is likely to be aimed a the mid-range segment and will serve as the successor to the Sony Xperia L2.

As per the FCC listing, spotted by FoneArena, the device will come with a 5.7-inch display panel along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The company has also added a fingerprint scanner on the side of the device. Talking about other aspects of the device, the device will be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC with octa-core CPU, 3GB RAM, a dual camera setup on the back and a USB Type-C port.

Talking about the camera setup, the company has gone with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera sensor on the back of the device along with an 8-megapixel camera on the front of Xperia L3 for selfies. Last but not least, the device will run on a 3,400mAh battery. There is no information on when the device will officially launch in the market.

Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India

Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India

This information comes right after the company launched its wireless noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-CH700N in India. The company has priced the pair of headphones at Rs 12,990. In terms of battery, the company added that the headphones can provide up to 35 hours of battery backup.

