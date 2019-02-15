Sony Xperia L3 specifications and renders leaked; to sport 3GB RAM, rear dual camera

Sony is planning to launch a number of new devices at its launch event at MWC 2019. The company is expected to launch its new and renamed Xperia 10 and the Xperia 10 Plus along with the budget or mid-range Xperia L3. According to a new report, days before the scheduled launch, new details about its Sony Xperia L3 have leaked on the internet. The leaked information includes the renders of the device and some details of the specifications of the device. This is not the first time that we have seen renders for the Xperia L3 through the new renders are in line with what we saw back in October 2018.

According to German website WinFuture, the upcoming Sony device is expected to come with a 5.7-inch LCD display with HD+ (1440×720 pixels) resolution, and 18:9 aspect ratio. This means that the device will come with thick bezels on the top and bottom of the device. The report indicates that the device will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and a dual camera setup on the back. The setup will sport a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The device will come with a 3,300mAh battery with USB Type-C port while running Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. We are not aware of the rest of the specifications of the device even though the report indicates a MediaTek SoC. According to previous reports, it is also likely that the device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.

The leaked renders of the device confirm some specification details about the device. Taking a closer look at the renders, we know that the Xperia L3 will come with a speaker grille, and USB Type-C port at the bottom of the device. The renders also indicate that the top of the device also comes with a 3.5-mm audio socket. The right side of the device will come with the power button, fingerprint scanner, and the volume rocker while the left will only house the SIM and microSD card slot.