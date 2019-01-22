comscore
Sony flagship with 21:9 display tipped to be called Xperia N1, will launch at MWC 2019

Sony's flagship smartphone is said to push the boundaries for mobile display with 4K screen and taller 21:9 aspect ratio.

  • Published: January 22, 2019 11:41 AM IST
Source: igeekphone

Sony is set to launch its next flagship, likely to be called the Xperia XZ4, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona on February 25. The smartphone is widely rumored to be the first device in the world to feature a tall, cinema-grade 21:9 display. Now, ahead of its official launch, netizens have leaked the real images of Sony’s new flagship. The leaked image shows a device with really tall screen compared to what we have seen from Sony so far. There is also a pill-shaped icon at the bottom which could be similar to the one on Google’s Pixel phones to replace the three way navigation buttons.

According to this new leaked render of Sony’s upcoming flagship on Weibo, the device is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch display with 4K resolution, and with support for HDR technology. The leaks claim that while Sony has redesigned the homescreen to take advantage of the extra screen real estate, there does not seem to be much advantage in that design. The leaked render also confirms that there is no notch on the device, and Sony is further trimming the forehead and chin to achieve this taller aspect ratio.

Sony MWC 2019 invites are going out, may launch Xperia XZ4

Sony MWC 2019 invites are going out, may launch Xperia XZ4

The new Sony flagship is tipped to come with new imaging solution including updated IMX 666 sensor. However, this information has been disputed by a blogger on Weibo, who claims that this sensor does exist, but is still in the development phase. It is said to be 1/1.5 CMOS area and might not be used on phones. The blogger claims that Sony will instead use the IMX 664 and IMX 500 sensors for the triple rear camera setup.

The Sony IMX 664 supports 48-megapixel resolution and is a 1/1.8-inch sensor. The IMX 500, on the other hand, is a 1/1.7-inch mid-range sensor with support for 40-megapixel resolution. This new flagship smartphone is also being tipped to be called the Xperia N1, and come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and option for 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

The Xperia N1 is said to use a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, support IP68 water and dust resistance, and come installed with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, reports iGeekPhone. The device is said to be priced at £799 (around Rs 73,500) for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB storage model could retail for £899 (around Rs 82,500). This leaked pricing is in line with the previous leak where the smartphone was tipped to be priced at RMB 7,999 (around Rs 83,900).

  • Published Date: January 22, 2019 11:41 AM IST

