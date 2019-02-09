comscore
Sony Xperia XA3 leaked hands-on photos reveal dual cameras, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more

The Sony XA3 could very well be revealed at MWC 2019.

  Published: February 9, 2019 3:22 PM IST
Rumors of the Sony Xperia XA3 have been swirling for a a while now, and its official press renders showed that it might be sporting a 21:9 display ratio. Sony was expected to take the wraps off the device at CES 2019 in Las Vegas; however, the next-gen Xperia XA series didn’t show up. In December last year, the smartphones were spotted on the EEC website following which they were certified by the Bluetooth SIG. And now it seems that Sumahoinfo has got its hands on some hands-on images of a device that looks very much like the Xperia XA3.

The handsets are the sequel to the Sony Xperia XA2, and according to the new hands-on images it seems that it comes with cinema-wide screen with a large bezel on top. An app that can be seen running on the device does not seem to be able to compensate for the extra real estate on the display, and that ought to be fixed when it releases. On the other hand a pill button can be seen on the Navigation bar, which indicates that the device is on Android 9 Pie. Besides this the image also reveals that the rear will come with a dual-camera setup and the fingerprint sensor will be on the side panel.

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get Bluetooth Certification

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get Bluetooth Certification

A previous listing didn’t reveal much about the device, but taking them into account, the Xperia XA3 could be powered by a Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core chipset. It will have 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is said to pack dual rear cameras, as per CAD-based renders and leaked cases. Sony could possibly launch the smartphone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona; however, Sony is yet to confirm the same.

Sony Xperia XA3

Sony Xperia XA3
Android 8.0 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core
