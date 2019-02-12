Sony Xperia XA3 hands-on video leaked, showing off tall 21:9 CinemaWide display

While Sony is all set for its MWC 2019 event later this month, more leaks and rumors of the Sony Xperia XA3 are surfacing online. Recently, a couple of blurry renders of the same smartphone were leaked and now, a hands-on video of the device has been spotted online. Rumors are rife that the Japanese company would launch the Sony Xperia XA3, boasting a 21:9 CinemaWide display and the leaked video claims to show the Sony Xperia XA3 in all its glory.

Additionally, the CinemaWide display was originally said to feature on the flagship Sony Xperia XZ4 smartphone. This handset too is speculated to make its debut at Mobile World Congress. Coming back to the leaked video of the Sony Xperia XA3, it doesn’t add any additional information and only suggests that the handset could offer a horizontally-stacked dual rear camera setup with an LED flash and a taller screen with 21:9 aspect ratio with a slim bottom bezel.

The handset could sport an ugly black bar on the top. GSMArena reported that the device would pack a 5.9-inch CinemaWide screen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2560 pixels and its bigger sibling Sony Xperia XA3 Ultra would offer a 6.5-inch display. The leaked video suggests that when an app on the Xperia XA3 doesn’t scale properly for the 21:9 taller aspect, a thick black bar is added on the bottom.

Watch: Sony Xperia XZ2 First Impressions

The cited source asserted that the Xperia XA3 will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which will expandable via a microSD card. Sony could stuff in a 3,500mAh battery under the hood. On the imaging front, there could be a dual camera system at the back, consisting of a 23-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor. If rumors are to be believed, the handset could house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It is said to offer a USB Type-C port. It might be available in four color variants, including Black, Blue, Pink, and Silver.