comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony Xperia XA3 hands-on video leaked, showing off tall 21:9 CinemaWide display
News

Sony Xperia XA3 hands-on video leaked, showing off tall 21:9 CinemaWide display

News

Sony is reportedly all set to showcase Xperia XA3 or Xperia XZ4 at the Mobile World Congress.

  • Published: February 12, 2019 10:18 AM IST
Sony Experia XA3

While Sony is all set for its MWC 2019 event later this month, more leaks and rumors of the Sony Xperia XA3 are surfacing online. Recently, a couple of blurry renders of the same smartphone were leaked and now, a hands-on video of the device has been spotted online. Rumors are rife that the Japanese company would launch the Sony Xperia XA3, boasting a 21:9 CinemaWide display and the leaked video claims to show the Sony Xperia XA3 in all its glory.

Additionally, the CinemaWide display was originally said to feature on the flagship Sony Xperia XZ4 smartphone. This handset too is speculated to make its debut at Mobile World Congress. Coming back to the leaked video of the Sony Xperia XA3, it doesn’t add any additional information and only suggests that the handset could offer a horizontally-stacked dual rear camera setup with an LED flash and a taller screen with 21:9 aspect ratio with a slim bottom bezel.

Realme C1 (2019) third flash sale today at 12PM via Flipkart: Price and specifications

Also Read

Realme C1 (2019) third flash sale today at 12PM via Flipkart: Price and specifications

The handset could sport an ugly black bar on the top. GSMArena reported that the device would pack a 5.9-inch CinemaWide screen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2560 pixels and its bigger sibling Sony Xperia XA3 Ultra would offer a 6.5-inch display. The leaked video suggests that when an app on the Xperia XA3 doesn’t scale properly for the 21:9 taller aspect, a thick black bar is added on the bottom.

Watch: Sony Xperia XZ2 First Impressions

The cited source asserted that the Xperia XA3 will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which will expandable via a microSD card. Sony could stuff in a 3,500mAh battery under the hood. On the imaging front, there could be a dual camera system at the back, consisting of a 23-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor. If rumors are to be believed, the handset could house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It is said to offer a USB Type-C port. It might be available in four color variants, including Black, Blue, Pink, and Silver.

You Might be Interested

Sony Xperia XA3

Sony Xperia XA3
Android 8.0 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core
  • Published Date: February 12, 2019 10:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A20 listed on Geekbench
thumb-img
News
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G

News

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
Valentine's Day 2019: 5 things to gift your significant other who's a gamer

Gaming

Valentine's Day 2019: 5 things to gift your significant other who's a gamer
LG G8 ThinQ render leaks

News

LG G8 ThinQ render leaks
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Plus to reportedly launch as Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus

News

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Plus to reportedly launch as Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus
Flipkart TV Days sale to kick off on February 14

Deals

Flipkart TV Days sale to kick off on February 14

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

BSNL यूजर्स को मिल रही है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप

TECNO ने लॉन्च किए दो स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more
Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online
Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch
Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too