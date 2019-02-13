Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Plus to reportedly launch as Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus

Rumors around the Sony Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Plus smartphones have been swirling online for a while now. Alleged official press renders of these upcoming devices leaked earlier showing their 21:9 ratio display. Sony was expected to take the wraps off the device at CES 2019 in Las Vegas; however, the next-gen Xperia XA series didn’t show up. In December last year, the smartphones were spotted on the EEC website following which they were certified by the Bluetooth SIG later in January this year. And now it seems that a Twitter user Ishan Agarwal has got some info regarding the long-rumored devices’ name.

The handsets would be the successor to the Sony Xperia XA2, and according to the new leak, it seems that Sony Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Plus are likely to launch under a different name. They could be called Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus respectively. Earlier leaked hands-on images showcased the devices to come with a cinema-wide screen with a large bezel on top. A pill button can also be seen on the Navigation bar, which indicates that the device is on Android 9 Pie. Besides this, the image also reveals that the rear will mount a dual-camera setup and the fingerprint sensor will be on its side panel.

Based on previous leaks, the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus could be powered by a Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core chipset. They are likely to have up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is said to pack dual rear cameras, as per CAD-based renders and leaked cases.

Similar to the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, the entry-level Xperia L3 is also said to house a Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC. It could pack a dual-camera setup at the back, and sport a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The three units will supposedly ship with Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. Sony could possibly launch the smartphones at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.