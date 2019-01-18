comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get Bluetooth Certification
News

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get Bluetooth Certification

News

The newly certified handsets are the sequel to the Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra.

  • Published: January 18, 2019 9:12 AM IST
sony xperia xa3 main

Source: MySmartPrice

Rumors of the Sony Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra have been swirling for a quite sometime. Sony was expected to take the wraps off the devices earlier this month at CES 2019 in Las Vegas; however, the next-gen Xperia XA series didn’t show up. Last month, the smartphones were spotted on the EEC website and now, they seem to have been certified by the Bluetooth SIG.

The handsets are the sequel to the Sony Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra. The listing doesn’t reveal much about the devices, but taking the previous rumors and leaks into account, the Xperia XA3 could be powered by a Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core chipset. It will have a 5.9-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Its display will be a fraction smaller than the one on the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. The chipset could be backed by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone is said to pack dual rear cameras, as per CAD-based renders and leaked cases. As for the Xperia XA3 Ultra, it could sport a similar design, but with a bigger 6.5-inch FHD+ display. The Xperia XA3 Ultra is said to offer a few identical specifications to the Xperia XA3. The third model -Xperia L3, on the other hand, could offer a 5.7-inch HD+ panel along with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Watch: Sony Xperia XZ2 First Impressions

Similar to the Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra, the entry-level Xperia L3 is also said to house a Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC. It could pack a dual-camera setup at the back, and sport a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The three units will supposedly ship with Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. Besides, the company could possibly launch the smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona; however, Sony is yet to confirm the same.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2019 9:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite V-bucks are being used for money laundering: Report
thumb-img
News
LG G8 or G8 ThinQ alleged images, 360 degree video leaked online
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sells out again during second flash sale in China
thumb-img
News
Samsung's foldable smartphone certified in China

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor smartphone shipments grew slower than Huawei in Q3 2018

LG G8 or G8 ThinQ alleged images, 360 degree video leaked online

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sells out again during second flash sale in China

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get Bluetooth Certification

Google to pay $40 million to Fossil for an upcoming smartwatch innovation: Report

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG G8 or G8 ThinQ alleged images, 360 degree video leaked online

News

LG G8 or G8 ThinQ alleged images, 360 degree video leaked online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sells out again during second flash sale in China

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sells out again during second flash sale in China
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get Bluetooth Certification

News

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get Bluetooth Certification
LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report

News

LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report
Sony Xperia XZ4 to feature 21:9 screen

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 to feature 21:9 screen

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo APEX 2019, 24 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च!

70 करोड़ Email ID और 2 करोड़ पासवर्ड हुए लीक, कहीं आपका अकाउंट भी तो नहीं है लिस्ट में?

रिलायंस जियो का नेट प्रॉफिट 65% बढ़कर 831 करोड़ रुपये हुआ, कस्टमर बेस बढ़ने से हुआ फायदा

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M10 की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन हुआ लीक, जानें क्या होंगी खासियत

Samsung Galaxy S10+ लाइव फोटो हुई लीक, पंच होल ड्यूल सेल्फी कैमरा दिखाई दिया

News

Honor smartphone shipments grew slower than Huawei in Q3 2018
News
Honor smartphone shipments grew slower than Huawei in Q3 2018
LG G8 or G8 ThinQ alleged images, 360 degree video leaked online

News

LG G8 or G8 ThinQ alleged images, 360 degree video leaked online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sells out again during second flash sale in China

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sells out again during second flash sale in China
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get Bluetooth Certification

News

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get Bluetooth Certification
Google to pay $40 million to Fossil for an upcoming smartwatch innovation: Report

News

Google to pay $40 million to Fossil for an upcoming smartwatch innovation: Report