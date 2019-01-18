Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get Bluetooth Certification

Rumors of the Sony Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra have been swirling for a quite sometime. Sony was expected to take the wraps off the devices earlier this month at CES 2019 in Las Vegas; however, the next-gen Xperia XA series didn’t show up. Last month, the smartphones were spotted on the EEC website and now, they seem to have been certified by the Bluetooth SIG.

The handsets are the sequel to the Sony Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra. The listing doesn’t reveal much about the devices, but taking the previous rumors and leaks into account, the Xperia XA3 could be powered by a Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core chipset. It will have a 5.9-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Its display will be a fraction smaller than the one on the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. The chipset could be backed by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone is said to pack dual rear cameras, as per CAD-based renders and leaked cases. As for the Xperia XA3 Ultra, it could sport a similar design, but with a bigger 6.5-inch FHD+ display. The Xperia XA3 Ultra is said to offer a few identical specifications to the Xperia XA3. The third model -Xperia L3, on the other hand, could offer a 5.7-inch HD+ panel along with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Similar to the Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra, the entry-level Xperia L3 is also said to house a Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC. It could pack a dual-camera setup at the back, and sport a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The three units will supposedly ship with Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. Besides, the company could possibly launch the smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona; however, Sony is yet to confirm the same.