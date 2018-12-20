comscore
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get certified ahead of official launch

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 are expected to be mid-range devices with taller display and dual rear camera setup.

  Published: December 20, 2018 8:49 PM IST
Sony’s next smartphone lineup is expected to arrive in the form of successors to Xperia L2 and Xperia XA2 series. These two devices have been around almost a year and are now set to get their successors. The Japanese smartphone maker is expected to debut three new smartphones – the Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 as the successor to Xperia XA2 series and the Xperia L2 respectively.

The Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and the Xperia L3 first leaked way back in October and while Sony did acknowledge their existence back then, their launch seems to be getting closer. The Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and the Xperia L3 appear to have been certified in Russia with the model numbers I4113, I4213 and I4312 respectively.

The new listing on Russia’s EEC does not reveal any specifics of these three devices but the timing could not have been any better. Sony is known for introducing new smartphones at the Consumer Electronics Show in early January and these devices could go official at CES 2019 next month.

Sony Xperia XZ4 might well be the first Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone

Sony Xperia XZ4 might well be the first Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone

All the three devices will be different from each other in terms of hardware and complete specifications. However, they are expected to bear some similarities, notably a display supporting 18:9 aspect ratio. All the three devices are expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. They are also likely to run Android 9 Pie out of the box and there is a possibility of Sony using dual rear camera setup on its mid-range smartphone lineup this year.

The pricing and availability of Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 will be known closer to launch. Since these are mid-range smartphones, the excitement around them seems lower than that around Sony’s flagship smartphones. The company is expected to launch the Xperia XZ4 and XZ4 Compact at Mobile World Congress 2019 in February. There is a possibility of Sony dropping the Compact version to focus entirely on the main device.

