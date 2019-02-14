Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra renders leak; show the CinemaWide display

At Mobile World Congress 2019 later this month, Sony is expected to go CinemaWide and introduce new smartphones with a really tall display. While the leaks so far revealed that the flagship Xperia XZ4 will get the new CinemaWide display with 21:9 aspect ratio, a fresh leak suggests that the mid-range Xperia XA3 will also feature a taller display. The Xperia XA3 series is expected to come in three different models and while the renders so far did not paint a clear distinction between these models, a new leak shows how two of the XA3 phones will look side by side.

The new renders posted by WinFuture show that there will be a model with a 5.9-inch display which could be called as the Xperia XA3 while the second model could feature a 6.5-inch display and called as the Xperia XA3 Ultra. The side-by-side 3D renders of the Xperia XA3 series claim to show the vanilla and Ultra models and both the models feature a huge display with really tall 21:9 aspect ratio. Apart from the size, the two devices seem to be pretty much identical in terms of design and features.

The renders show that both the devices will come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and offer the same number of cameras at the front as well as the back. This will be a departure from Sony’s strategy with Xperia XA series where the standard model offered a single rear camera while the Ultra variant packed a dual camera system on the back. Sony is also rumored to drop the current name scheme and the Xperia XA3 might be called the Xperia 10 when it becomes official.

Watch: Sony Xperia XZ3 First Look

These renders also show that the Xperia XA3 series will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top side of the device. At the bottom, there are two grilles which could mean support for stereo speakers, but cannot be taken as a guaranteed feature. Both the devices are tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and the dual rear camera system could be configured with 23-megapixel and 8-megapixel image sensors. While they will use a tall display, the resolution is expected to be limited to Full HD+ and might use an LCD panel instead of OLED on the Xperia XZ4.