Sony released the Android 10 update for the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 smartphones last month. Now, the company has pushed another Android 10-based software update for the Sony Xperia XZ3, Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, and Xperia XZ2 Premium range of devices. The latest update bumps up the build number to v.52.1.A.0.532. It is currently available for users based in the US, and a few regions in Asia and Europe.

Android update details

The Android update OTA update is about 730MB in size. The firmware update is rolling out in a phased process, it should take a while, before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the phone’s Settings -> About Phone -> System update.

After downloading the update, Sony Xperia users will notice changes in the overall design. It brings dark mode, updated icons, a new layout for tiles and buttons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features coming to the Sony Xperia XZ3, XZ2, XZ2 Compact, and XZ2 Premium range of devices include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more, XDA-developers reports.

Sony Xperia 6 smartphone details

Besides, Sony has reportedly started working on a new Xperia series smartphone for 2020. The Sony Xperia 6 device recently listed on the GeekBench website with Snapdragon 765 SoC, 8GB of RAM. The device is likely to be the company’s first 5G smartphone.

Sony was one of the earliest adopters of Google’s Android mobile operating system, but its products are not the leaders in the smartphone industry anymore. Sony, in general, has lost out to Apple and Samsung in the premium smartphone.

While in the mid-range segment, the Japanese technology giant has conceded to Chinese smartphone makers including, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo. Its disappointing smartphone sales have even led to analysts and industry watchers calling for the company to quit the industry altogether.