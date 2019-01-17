Sony Xperia XZ4 likely to launch with 21:9 aspect ratio display with stunning screen space

In 2017, when various smartphone OEMs adopted 18:9 aspect ratio display for their phones, Sony continued to launch Xperia phones with 16:9 aspect ratios. The Japanese company was one of the slowest firms to switch phone designs to 18:9. The Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XA2 Plus and Xperia XZ3 from 2018 are all equipped with 18:9 displays.

Sony might have been in slow in adopting 18:9 display design, but it could be the first company ever to debut a smartphone with 21:9 taller aspect ratio. Rumors are rife that the Sony Xperia XZ4, expected to be unveiled at MWC 2019, will be that smartphone.

An image shared online reveals how tall the 21:9 aspect ratio display appears against 18:9 and 16:9 displays. The 16:9 screens featured a wider appeal along with thicker bezels at the top and bottom. The 21:9 aspect ratio of the alleged Xperia XZ4 not only appears tall, but also it features very thin bezels around the display.

Many of the newer phones with 19:9 and 19.5:9 aspect ratios feature thick-sized chin. However, the new image reveals that the Xperia XZ4 will deliver a stunning screen-to-body ratio since it features a very slim chin. The new picture matches with the image of the screen protector of the alleged Xperia XZ4 that had surfaced at the beginning of this year.

Sony Xperia XZ4 rumored specification

The Xperia XZ4 is rumored to arrive with a massive 6.5-inch OLED display with support for QHD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 855 with at least 4GB of RAM will be powering the phone. It may come with 64GB of native storage, and microSD storage slot. It will be preinstalled with Android 9 Pie OS. Lastly, the Xperia XZ4 could be Sony’s first smartphone with triple rear cameras.

The Japanese tech giant has confirmed that it will be holding a press event on February 25 at MWC 2019. Rumors are rife that the company will announce Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra, Xperia L3 along with XZ4 and XZ4 Compact flagship smartphones.