comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony trademarks ‘CinemaWide’ for Xperia XZ4’s 21:9 aspect ratio display
News

Sony trademarks ‘CinemaWide’ for Xperia XZ4’s 21:9 aspect ratio display

News

The flagship smartphone from Sony is expected to be unveiled later this month at MWC 2019.

  • Published: February 7, 2019 11:54 AM IST
sony-xperiaxz4-render

Image Credit: OnLeaks & MySmartPrice

We’re now a little over two weeks away from Mobile World Congress, which is arguably the biggest and most important tradeshow for the global mobile industry. Just about every smartphone maker will be making their presence felt at the event, and one of them is Sony.

The Japanese technology major sent out invites for its MWC 2019 briefing, where it’s expected to launch the Xperia XZ4. Sony’s upcoming flagship has seen a truckload of leaks and rumors over the past few weeks, so we have a fair amount of idea as to what to expect from the smartphone. Now, another bit of news has surfaced online, all but confirming what could very well be the biggest ‘unique’ feature of the smartphone.

As noted by LetsGoDigital, Sony recently filed a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The trademark in question is ‘CinemaWide’, and there’s little doubting the fact that it’s related to the Xperia XZ4’s display. The barrage of leaks so far has indicated that Sony’s upcoming top-tier smartphone would come with an extremely tall and thin OLED panel, with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It’s also been hinted that this would be a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1440×3360 pixels.

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get Bluetooth Certification

Also Read

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get Bluetooth Certification

Going by the trademark, it seems Sony would be marketing the display on the Xperia XZ4 (and possibly other smartphones in the line-up, if any) as ‘CinemaWide’. The name itself indicates that the display on the XZ4 would be ideally suited for video consumption, specifically for movies recorded in CinemaScope.

Watch: Sony Xperia XZ3 First Look

While the display surely is its biggest highlight, the Xperia XZ4 is expected to be fully-loaded when it comes to hardware specifications as well. A recent report claimed that the top-tier smartphone could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2019 11:54 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
thumb-img
Gaming
Delhi government tells schools games like PUBG and Fortnite are harmful for kids
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 second flash sale today on Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 teasers take a dig at Samsung Galaxy M series

Most Popular

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

32-inch smart Android LED TV for Rs 4,999 sounds good, but there’s a catch

Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display

How to get Android 9 Pie on OnePlus 2

Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil

Caution and sensibility only tools to combat privacy concerns about Facebook messaging platform merger

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications leak in detail

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications leak in detail
LG G8 ThinQ tipped to come with a bigger battery than LG G7 ThinQ

News

LG G8 ThinQ tipped to come with a bigger battery than LG G7 ThinQ
Xiaomi Mi 9 with triple rear camera setup spotted in hands of company executive

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 with triple rear camera setup spotted in hands of company executive
Samsung Galaxy S10+ image leaks again; to support next-generation Wi-Fi 6

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ image leaks again; to support next-generation Wi-Fi 6

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy A9 (2018) स्मार्टफोन 6 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, अब मिल रहा इतने में

Moto G7 सीरीज में आज लॉन्च होंगे 4 स्मार्टफोन! ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

रियलमी की सेल का आज है आखिरी दिन: फ्री मिल रहे हैं ईयरबड्स

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

सोनी Xperia XZ4, 6.5इंच डिस्प्ले और 52मेगापिक्सल बैक कैमरे के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

News

32-inch smart Android LED TV for Rs 4,999 sounds good, but there’s a catch
News
32-inch smart Android LED TV for Rs 4,999 sounds good, but there’s a catch
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
How to get Android 9 Pie on OnePlus 2

News

How to get Android 9 Pie on OnePlus 2
Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil

News

Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil
Caution and sensibility only tools to combat privacy concerns about Facebook messaging platform merger

News

Caution and sensibility only tools to combat privacy concerns about Facebook messaging platform merger