Sony Xperia XZ4 appears on Geekbench too; shows the power of Snapdragon 855

Sony Xperia XZ4 is expected to be the first Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone.

  • Published: January 4, 2019 10:09 AM IST
sony-xperiaxz4-render

Image Credit: OnLeaks & MySmartPrice

Sony Xperia XZ4 is expected to be one of the many flagship smartphones launching at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month. The smartphone has already leaked in the form of renders, and has even appeared on AnTuTu benchmark platform revealing its hardware prowess. Now, the device has stopped by Geekbench, to show its real world performance. The smartphone scored 3,497 in the single-core test, and 12,801 in the multi-core test. The smartphone spotted on Geekbench also shows l8134 as the model number, which is same as the one spotted on other benchmark platforms.

The screenshot of the benchmark score from the score sheet on Geekbench was posted by a Chinese user on Weibo and it definitely looks promising. In comparison with Snapdragon 845, the score seems significantly higher and it has even performed in the same league as that of A12 Bionic chipset from Apple and the Kirin 980 from Huawei. All the three mobile platforms are fabricated using the new 7nm process by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). The Snapdragon 855 inside the Sony Xperia XZ4 could not beat the single-core score of A12 Bionic, but is significantly ahead of all the mobile platforms in the multi-core test.

Source: Weibo

Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector reveals design; spotted on AnTuTu

Also Read

Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector reveals design; spotted on AnTuTu

The benchmark score has appeared on Geekbench just days after it surfaced on AnTuTu, where it achieved a new best score of 395,000. The score was better than 360,000 averaged by a prototype device powered by Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. On Antutu, the score of Sony Xperia XZ4 was higher than scores seen from devices powered by Huawei Kirin 980 and Apple A12 Bionic chipset.

Watch: Sony Xperia XZ3 First Look

In terms of leaked specifications, the Xperia XZ4 is expected to feature a notchless display with taller 21:9 aspect ratio. The display will be even taller in terms of aspect ratio than the one we have seen on current devices. The smartphone is expected to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, and is tipped to support fast charging rated at 46.5W. There is not much known about the device but is likely to come with up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB internal storage, and triple rear camera setup.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2019 10:09 AM IST

