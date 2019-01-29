Sony Xperia XZ4 leak hints at Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,400mAh battery

Sony is hosting an event at MWC 2019 on February 25 where it is expected to debut its flagship smartphone, the Xperia XZ4. The unannounced smartphone has been a part of the rumor mill for months, and now as the launch draws closer, more details have been pouring in. One of the highlights of the smartphone will be its tall display with 21:9 aspect ratio, at least if the leaks are to be believed. Now, few more details have surfaced.

According to a leaked document shared by SumahoInfo (via GizChina), the new Sony flagship smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch tall OLED display running at 2K resolution (3360×1440pixels), support for HDR and screen ratio of 21:9, as mentioned above. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone will also come with a microSD card slot for further expansion with support up to 512GB.

Watch: Sony Xperia XZ3 First Look

To keep things ticking, the smartphone will come with a massive 4,400mAh battery with support for Quick Charge and Adaptive Charging tech. Sony’s ‘Stamina Mode’ will also be present on the smartphone. On the software front, the smartphone will run Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Earlier, we have also come across leaked renders of the smartphone which hinted at a front and back glass design with curved edges. At the back, it will be the first Sony smartphone to come with triple rear camera support, but there is no word on the sensor type or resolution. And while other OEMs are adopting in-display fingerprint scanners, Sony may fit it on the side, embedded inside the power / sleep button.

Also, like most other Sony smartphones, the Xperia XZ4 will also come with a dedicated camera shutter button, the leaked render has revealed. There is no word on the pricing and availability of the Xperia XZ4, but more details are expected as we come closer to the launch event.