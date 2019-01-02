Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector reveals design; spotted on AnTuTu

Rumors of Sony Xperia XZ4 has been swirling around, suggesting that the device could feature a 21:9 display ratio. The rumors of the smartphone have gained credibility owing to Sony’s alleged Xperia XZ4 screen protector images. The renders suggest that the device could feature a slightly taller display than the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The Sony Xperia XZ4 is rumored to be the sequel to the Xperia XZ3. Rumors are rife that the handset would debut with an ultra-large display panel. The alleged images of the Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked via Weibo, suggests that the device could ditch a notched display and offer a nearly edge-to-edge screen. However, it does indicate that it could feature very thin bezels. There could also be a Notification light at the top left side of the device and the cutout could house an earpiece, camera, and proximity sensor.

Furthermore, a couple of other leaks revealed that the device could pack a triple rear camera setup, assisted by an LED flash module. Notably, leaks don’t drop hints in terms of a 3.5mm headphone jack, suggesting that Sony might ditch the audio jack, similar to other big tech giants.

If rumors are to be believed the Sony Xperia XZ4 could flaunt a 6.55-inch display. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s industry-leading Snapdragon 855 chipset. The Japanese company could officially launch the Xperia XZ4 at CES 2019 in Las Vegas later this month. Additionally, the Xperia XA3/XA3 Ultra might also reportedly arrive on January 7.

The Sony Xperia XZ4 has also been spotted on Antutu and the benchmark score of Sony’s upcoming flagship is 4,00,000 points. The score suggests that the flagship has surpassed the iPhone Xs series and Huawei’s Kirin 980 SoC loaded smartphones. It is likely to house a Snapdragon 855 chip; however, the Antutu score of the same chip leaked earlier is only about 360,000 points.