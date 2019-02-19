comscore
Sony Xperia XZ4: New teaser asks ‘embrace a new perspective’ at MWC 2019

The video also shows “#SonyMWC” along with the date, February 25, 2019, at 8:45 CET which is 1:15 PM IST.

  Published: February 19, 2019 6:51 PM IST
Image credit: Sony

Sony has just posted a new teaser on its official Twitter account with a caption that is asking the world to “embrace a new perspective” at MWC 2019. The teaser tweet also comes with a 15-second long video where the company seems to be teasing its much-rumored 21:9 aspect ratio smartphone. The video also shows the text “#SonyMWC” along with the date, February 25, 2019, at 8:45AM CET which is 1:15PM according to local time in India. The timing mentioned in the video is likely to be when the company planning to launch its long-rumored Sony Xperia XZ4 along with other devices.

The teaser was initially spotted by Xperia blog, and according to previous reports, the company is likely to launch a number of devices at the event. Sony is rumored to launch its flagship Xperia XZ4, Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra, and Xperia L3. Some reports also indicated that the company has renamed the XA3 lineup to Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Ultra. While XZ4 will be the flagship, XA3 lineup or the Xperia 10 lineup is likely to be mid-range and L3 is likely to be budget range device for the company.

As previously reported, possible specifications and renders for the device along with real-life images have already leaked. Taking a closer look at the design, the company isn’t really going after thinner bezels, with or without infamous notch. Instead, Sony is going in the opposite direction with the ultra wide aspect ratio.

The company has also teased that it may be launching a smartphone with a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor on the back of the device. It already posted a teaser for the ToF sporting smartphone and camera in a promotional video. Though the company has not revealed any information about the devices or the ToF sensor which means that it is all speculation at this time.

  Published Date: February 19, 2019 6:51 PM IST

