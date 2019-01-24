Sony Xperia XZ4 real-life images leaked again: All you need to know

While Sony is largely speculated to launch its next flagship Xperia XZ4 at the MWC 2019, a lot has already been leaked about the smartphone. The company is also expected to launch Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra, and the Xperia L3 at the event. Previous leaks and rumors pointed out that the alleged Sony Xperia XZ4 could feature a triple rear camera setup, coupled with a dual pixel sensor and a large 6.5-inch notched display. Now, fresh images of the device have been leaked by Sumahoinfo, which seems to be real-life images, showing a very tall screen and redesigned UI.

Backing the previous rumors, the leaked images further confirms that we could see the handset with a really long display, boasting 21:9 aspect ratio. This would probably make the Sony Xperia XZ4 one of the few phones to offer this resolution. While the leaked images are of low quality, it is hard to assume things; however, it does give a slight idea about the UI. One can notice the pill-shaped Home button at the bottom, suggesting that the handset is running on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system. On the right side, there is also a transparent bar, similar to the side sensor function on the Xperia XZ3 to activate single hand mode.

Watch: Sony Xperia XZ3 First Look

Besides, rumors are rife that the next Sony flagship could be built around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, backed by 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The chipset is likely to offer enhanced AI performance and a 5G modem. Sony could stuff in a large enough 3,900mAh battery and retain a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.