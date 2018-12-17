comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector hints at a possible 21:9 aspect ratio display
News

Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector hints at a possible 21:9 aspect ratio display

News

We previously saw same 21:9 aspect ratio in CAD images of Sony Xperia XZ4 as well.

  • Published: December 17, 2018 12:29 PM IST
Sony Xperia XZ3 MSP lead

Sony is expected to launch successor to XZ3, anticipated Sony Xperia XZ4, early next year around MWC 2019. We recently got to see an early look of the alleged Xperia XZ4 in CAD renders showcasing a much taller display, and now a different leak may have confirmed the screen ratio that Sony might be looking to incorporate for the flagship smartphone.

When leak showcased a tall notch-less display for the alleged Sony Xperia XZ4, it was anticipated that Sony might not be looking at 18:9 or 19:9 aspect ratio, instead we might see a new 21:9 display on the phone. We did see a 21:9 aspect ratio in CAD images as well, and now tipster Ice Universe have got hold of a screen protector of Sony Xperia XZ4, which confirms its tall screen aspect ratio.

Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact leaked renders and 360 degree video hints at 18:9 display

Also Read

Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact leaked renders and 360 degree video hints at 18:9 display

In the past, Sony has been rather slow when it comes to adopting newest technologies, but it seems that with Xperia XZ4, Sony doesn’t want to be left behind. Apart from this new kind of display, it is also reported that Sony Xperia XZ4 might be world’s first smartphone with a Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 855, its flagship processor for next year at the Snapdragon Summit this month only, and it was earlier speculated that Xiaomi Mi 9 will be the first major smartphone to incorporate the latest chipset. Although a lot will also depend on when the device becomes commercially available for purchase in the market.

Watch Video: Sony Xperia XZ3 First Look

A leak from tipster Ice Universe previously revealed that Sony will not be using an ultrasonic or in-display fingerprint sensor on the smartphone. The Xperia XZ4 is confirmed to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor similar to its predecessor. The leaks claim Xperia XZ4 will feature a 6.55-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio. There will be 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 256GB storage, and a 3,900mAh battery.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2018 12:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite 7.10 update with Driftboard vehicle has been delayed
thumb-img
News
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Play key specifications, features revealed on EEC site

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition First impressions

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

Lenovo Z5s launched in China

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony Xperia XZ4 alleged screen protector leaked

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 alleged screen protector leaked
Samsung Galaxy F may sport a 6,000mAh battery with Snapdragon 855: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy F may sport a 6,000mAh battery with Snapdragon 855: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ prices leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ prices leaked
Meizu 16s won't have a notch, confirms CEO

News

Meizu 16s won't have a notch, confirms CEO
Samsung Galaxy S10 series may have new facial recognition technology: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series may have new facial recognition technology: Report

हिंदी समाचार

माइक्रोमैक्स ने दो नॉच डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Gionee ने भारत में लॉन्च किए ये 3 शानदार स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi A2 की कुछ यूनिट्स को मिलना शुरू हुआ एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, आज होगा ऑफिशियली रोल-आउट

ECC पर Moto G7 Play स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक

शाओमी Play स्मार्टफोन 24 दिसंबर को होगा ऑफिशियली लॉन्च

News

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
News
Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

News

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

News

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
Lenovo Z5s launched in China

News

Lenovo Z5s launched in China
Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

News

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights