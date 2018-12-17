Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector hints at a possible 21:9 aspect ratio display

Sony is expected to launch successor to XZ3, anticipated Sony Xperia XZ4, early next year around MWC 2019. We recently got to see an early look of the alleged Xperia XZ4 in CAD renders showcasing a much taller display, and now a different leak may have confirmed the screen ratio that Sony might be looking to incorporate for the flagship smartphone.

When leak showcased a tall notch-less display for the alleged Sony Xperia XZ4, it was anticipated that Sony might not be looking at 18:9 or 19:9 aspect ratio, instead we might see a new 21:9 display on the phone. We did see a 21:9 aspect ratio in CAD images as well, and now tipster Ice Universe have got hold of a screen protector of Sony Xperia XZ4, which confirms its tall screen aspect ratio.

In the past, Sony has been rather slow when it comes to adopting newest technologies, but it seems that with Xperia XZ4, Sony doesn’t want to be left behind. Apart from this new kind of display, it is also reported that Sony Xperia XZ4 might be world’s first smartphone with a Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 855, its flagship processor for next year at the Snapdragon Summit this month only, and it was earlier speculated that Xiaomi Mi 9 will be the first major smartphone to incorporate the latest chipset. Although a lot will also depend on when the device becomes commercially available for purchase in the market.

Watch Video: Sony Xperia XZ3 First Look

A leak from tipster Ice Universe previously revealed that Sony will not be using an ultrasonic or in-display fingerprint sensor on the smartphone. The Xperia XZ4 is confirmed to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor similar to its predecessor. The leaks claim Xperia XZ4 will feature a 6.55-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio. There will be 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 256GB storage, and a 3,900mAh battery.