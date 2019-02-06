Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked specifications hint at 6.5-inch display, 52-megapixel rear camera and more

Last month, Sony started sending out invites for its MWC 2019 briefing. The Japanese technology major is expected to launch its newest flagship smartphone – Xperia XZ4 – at this year’s Mobile World Congress, set to take place later this month in Barcelona, Spain. The past few weeks have seen a barrage of leaks and rumors regarding the yet-to-be-announced smartphone. However, the newest bit of information may just have revealed everything that’s there to know about Sony’s top-tier mobile device.

As reported by Gizmochina, Sony Xperia XZ4 recently surfaced on Chinese certification agency TENAA. The listing shows the top-of-the-line smartphone having a 6.4-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1440×3360 pixels and an extra tall 21:9 aspect ratio. It also mentions a 2.84GHz octa-core SoC, which could very well be Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 855, which will power a majority of Android flagships this year.

Listed further are 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with support for microSD card slots. If this is indeed the case, the listing could be about the maxed-out version of the XZ4, since previous rumors have suggested 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. The software aboard is (obviously) Android 9.0 Pie, with a 3,680mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.

Talking about imaging, the TENAA listing reveals interesting information. It shows Sony Xperia XZ4 having a triple-lens primary camera system, which is in line with previous rumors. The setup is likely to be comprised of a massive 52-megapixel sensor, a 26-megapixel secondary sensor, and a third 8-megapixel sensor. A 24-megapixel front-facing lens is also expected up front for selfies and video calls.