Sony's upcoming flagship to sport a punch hole display, will launch at MWC 2020

Sony is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone at MWC 2020 in February. It is likely to sport a tall display and a punch hole selfie camera design.

  • Published: December 26, 2019 12:49 PM IST
Sony Xperia 5

Japanese electronics-maker Sony is reportedly planning to launch a new flagship Xperia handset during Mobile World Congress in early 2020. With this new flagship device, the company is planning to adopt a punch hole camera design for the first time. Sony‘s plan to use a punch hole camera design first appeared in a filed patent discovery. A newly published patent on the WIPO Global Design Database from Sony showcases the user interface of an upcoming device as well as its screen which sports minimal top bezels.

In order to eliminate notch and other design, Sony has adopted a 21:9 aspect ratio on its recent flagship phones. But by integrating the selfie camera into the screen would allow the company to extend the screen further. According to GSMArena, this new device is rumored to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB RAM. Additionally, the device is believed to come with 5G connectivity as well as six cameras on its back and a QHD screen.

The filed patent shows a screenshot with multi-window functionality and top corners being used to display the time on the left and battery status on the right hand side. This could mean that Sony will use centered punch hole design on its next flagship. This could be identical to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series and the recently launched Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. The render of this upcoming device has already started making the rounds hinting at a tall display and centered punch hole.

Photo: GSMArena

Last year Sony released its Xperia 1 alongside the Xperia 10 and 10 plus during MWC. However, the Xperia 1 was still very much a prototype at the event. While Sony is no longer a major brand in the smartphone market, it still commands attention in its home market. The company says it makes smartphones to keep pace with technology trends. So we could see a new lineup of Xperia-branded devices at MWC 2020 next year.

(Written with IANS inputs)

  Published Date: December 26, 2019 12:49 PM IST

