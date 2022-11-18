Several Twitter employees resign as they reject Elon Musk's harcore culture

Elon Musk has been on a spree ever since he acquired Twitter. The latest in his drastic ways to reset the company’s culture is to force employees to agree to work in what Musk described as an “extremely hardcore” culture. The Twitter CEO gave employees a deadline to agree and continue working at the company or disagree and leave the company immediately with severance. It seems Twitter employees did not like the ultimatum, as well as the imminent changes in the company. Also Read - Twitter might soon start splitting long text into thread automatically: Report

According to The Verge, hundreds of employees that were left after the purge have also resigned in response to Musk's ultimatum after the deadline. An unspecified number of employees said they did not want to be part of what Musk is calling "Twitter 2.0." Several employees began posting farewell messages and salute emojis on the company's Slack, hinting that they will not join Musk in the making of Twitter 2.0 with the extremely hardcore work culture.

"I'm not pressing the button," said one employee who is leaving the company in Slack. "My watch ends with Twitter 1.0. I do not wish to be part of Twitter 2.0," he was quoted as saying.

Musk led one of the biggest layoffs in the history of the tech industry by firing more than 50 percent of the company globally. At the time of acquisition, Twitter had about 7,500 employees, but after the purge, the strength was reduced to roughly 2,900. The latest round of resignations brings down that number, and although it is unclear how many employees have resigned, the volume of farewell messages on Twitter is big. That could mean that this one is an exodus, too.

According to Platformer managing editor Zoë Schiffer, the designers who were leading the revamped Twitter Blue subscription have resigned along with the lead web engineer. Several employees who were responsible for maintaining critical infrastructure have also quit, leaving the company in the lurch, especially at a time of unprecedented chaos. Some other teams that were working on critical projects have either partly or entirely resigned.

Following the resignations, Musk tweeted: “The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried.” However, The New York Times reported that some “critical” employees were asked to be part of meetings with Musk and his advisors who tried to persuade them not to leave the company. Experts have said that without these critical teams, Twitter will begin to break down.