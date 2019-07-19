Sound One V9 Wireless Bluetooth headphone launched in India

Hong Kong-based company, Sound One, has launched its latest Bluetooth headphone in India called V9. The Sound One V9 wireless Bluetooth headphone is tailor-made for Indian consumers, the company said. The headphones are portable and come with foldable design for improved flexibility. Here is everything you need to know.

Sound One V9 price in India, availability

The Sound One V9 wireless Bluetooth price in India has been set at Rs 1,390 as an introductory offer. You can buy it from Amazon India, Flipkart and Paytm.

Sound One V9 specification and features

The wireless headphones come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity to ensure stable connection, with improved audio. The company says that you can get Bluetooth range up to 10-meter radius. There is also a built-in mic for hands-free calling.

Sound One has equipped the V9 headphones with a 500mAh battery that can offer up to 8 hours of music playback time. There is also a microSD card slot allowing you play offline MP3 music stored on the memory card. The company has also included an aux port, allowing you to transform the headphones from wireless to wired.

Sound One portfolio

Besides headphones, Sound One has a big portfolio of products. The company offers wireless Bluetooth neckband, mini Bluetooth speaker, 2.4AMP dual USB Charger, and dual USB car charger. The company also has a range of wired and wireless headphones and earphones too.

With smartphones now coming with different connectivity ports, it becomes difficult to carry multiple charging cables. And to solve this problem, Sound One has a 3-in-1 multi USB cable.

At 1.2 meter long, it comes with tangle-free nylon coating and has three cords – microUSB, USB Type-C and Lightning for Apple devices. It does away with the need of carrying three different cables. Available for Rs 590 via Amazon India, the cable supports fast charging and can also charge three devices at once.